If there's one thing that you can depend on Kim Kardashian being, it would have to be that she's brutally honest. But hey, that's why we love her so much, right? RIGHT??? So when Kim K is asked a rather... sensitive question about her family, she has zero problem telling it like it is, and it is actual gold. Our girl went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and had quite a few revealing things to tell the audience — but it was Kim Kardashian's comments about Kourtney being the the sibling to most likely sue her that will make you laugh out loud.

So here's what went down: Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and played a game of "3 Ridiculous Questions." As you can imagine, the game consists of... well, three ridiculous questions. One of the questions Jimmy Kimmel asked was which of Kim's sisters would be most likely to sue her.

Who could it be? Could it be Kylie? Khloé? Kourtney? Kendall? A mysterious sixth sister that we've never heard of? (Could you even imagine?)

Well, we got our answer fairly quickly. But first, let's set the scene.

We see Kim (looking gorgeous AF, by the way) in what appears to be a bar-like setup, with Kimmel acting as her bartender. When he asks the question about which sibling would take legal action, she takes a very small pause and says, "Kourtney," then adding, "She is ruthless."

Ruthless, huh. Maybe that's why Kourt keeps her friends close and her enemies closer.

When she was asked if Kourtney had ever threatened to sue her, she responded, "Maybe as a joke…When I used her character in a video game. And I paid her," she says while Kimmel (nervously?) laughs. She added, "But yeah — she wanted more."

While we're very aware that Kim and Kourtney have had their differences in the past, let's hope that from here on out, no further legal action will be taken against either sibling.

Kimmel also asked her when was the last time she spoke with a telemarketer, aka, the people who don't give a damn that it's 7 in the morning or 9 in the evening, they need to get in touch with you for something incredibly (un)important.

"All the time," Kim responds.

Hold up. You're telling me that even celebrities get these kinds of calls? How... how did they get Kim's number? And how do I go about befriending that particular telemarketer so I can try to score Kim's digits? Asking for a friend.

She then tells Kimmel that she doesn't actually take the calls, but she does have to block them. Celebrities: they're just like us!

Kim then goes on to reveal something almost as hilarious as Kourtney trying to sue her. "I think Kanye used to be a telemarketer, so I try to be nice."

Can you imagine Kanye West trying to sell you something over the phone? I feel as though it could either go incredibly well or... not so much.

Either way, you should probably watch the entire video below, if only to watch Kim and Jimmy raising their glasses to all the telemarketers out there.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Cheers to those who never give up, even if we wish they sometimes would.