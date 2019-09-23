In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 22 before they took the stage to announce the winner for the "Outstanding Reality TV Series" category. And in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, both sisters rocked a stunning head-to-toe glam. Kim Kardashian's 2019 Emmys dress was a black velvet floor-length gown that, but of course, accentuated her curves.

The black velvet dress featured a corset bodice, a long train in the back, an oversized bow in the back at the waist, and a square neckline that was held together with shoulder straps. And as gorgeous as the dress was, it's actually still pretty unclear as to who designed the gown. Kim is usually pretty good about sharing who designs her looks by tagging designers in her Instagram images, however, she has yet to mention who created this lush dress. Could this be one of Kanye's custom creations as we've seen the star don in the past? There's no telling just yet.

Kim chose to pair the gown with three necklaces: two layers of thick silver chains and one silver diamond encrusted cross. And although her shoes were hidden by the floor-length gown, she chose to wear black open toe heels.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as her beauty beat for the 2019 Emmys, Mrs. Kardashian-West went with long tousled mermaid tresses that were parted down the center by celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton. Kim's OG makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic created a look that featured a nude color palette. The MUA went with a light brown smoky eye, a nude lip, and a contoured face, but of course.

As Kim was getting ready for the 2019 award show, she took to her Instagram stories to share images of her Emmys looks from years past. The first IG story that she shared was an image of herself alongside sister Kourtney where Kim was rocking a one-sleeve white floor-length gown. She also shared a side-by-side image of that same picture with Kourtney along side a picture of herself and Kris Jenner from a different year where she also chose to wear a white gown. The story was posted with the text "I'm not wearing white this year..." Instead, she went with the super glam black dress with the classic silhouette.

In preparation for the show, Kim also posted a video of the year she "sang" at the Emmys with Jimmy Fallon. The video shows Jimmy strumming on a guitar in the middle of the audience, where he then walks up to Kim as they sing a tune together that introduced that year's reality TV award nominees. "Who remembers when I sang at The Emmys" she posted with the video.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And while Kim didn't sing at this year's Emmys, she did once again help to introduce the nominees for the reality TV award. Except this year, her introduction was met with unexpected laughter from the crowd of celebrity audience members. When Kim and Kendall joined the stage to present the nominees for the category, Kim said "Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves, telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted." That line caused the audience to burst out into laughter, something that I don't think the sisters expected. The laughter was likely caused by the fact that Keeping Up With The Kardashians isn't exactly a show that most people would consider to be "unfiltered and unscripted."

Even if KUWTK doesn't come across as being the "realest" reality TV show, there's no laughing about how amazing both Kim and Kendall looked at this year's Emmys.