Kim Kardashian is determined to win the daughter-of-the-year award in Kris Jenner's eyes. While all of the Kardashian sisters contributed to making Jenner's 64th birthday one to remember, it was Kim who went above and beyond with a truly special present. Kim Kardashian's birthday gift for Kris Jenner will give you chills.

Kim planned the ultimate surprise for Kris, who was completely caught off guard by her efforts. The KKW Beauty founder gathered sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kris' "closest friends of 40+ years" before she revealed they were actually going to spend the day at their old home.

In a sweet video posted to Kim's Instagram, you can see the group of women opening envelopes as Kim explained her plan. Within seconds, of realizing what Kim had pulled off, Kris broke down in tears.

"Once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room," Kim captioned her post. "I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are."

Kim went on to share that she pulled out all of the stops, including decorating the house with the same wallpaper and kitchen set she had as a kid. Not only that, but Kim rented all of the same cars Kris and the late Robert Kardashian used to drive and lined them up outside the home just like the former couple used to do.

"This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!" Kim concluded the caption. "I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard."

I think it's worth pointing out that Kim revealed Kris had a "2 DIE 4" license plate, because, classic Kris.

Kris took to the comments section of Kim's post to share how moved she was by the surprise. "I can’t stop crying 🙏 this was the most magical day I can remember," she wrote. "Kim you are an angel to all of us ... I can’t express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories. I couldn’t bear for it to end."

So, there you have it. Kim just set the bar super high for every single daughter in the world.