Kim Jong-Un’s Sister’s Face At The Olympics Opening Ceremony Is Twitter’s Favorite Meme

The Olympics is a time for a peace and friendly competition. However, this year, there is tension in the air due to the presence of North Korea. In attendance to represent the country was Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong. Things remained even more awkward as she sat next to the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence. Viewers could not handle the strain, and tweets about Kim Jong-un's sister's face at the Olympics are too good.

North Korea in attendance at the Olympics is a big deal. Kim Yo-jung, the youngest sister to Kim Jong-un, and other members of North Korea's government arrived in PyeongChang via Kim Jong-un's private jet on Feb. 9. According to ABC, their arrival was a giant topic of conversation around the country (and world) and "was broadcast live on South Korean TV."

This year's Olympics brought a lot of firsts. Kim Yo-jung's arrival wasn't just a powerful image for the games, but for the relationship between North and South Korea. Stepping foot off the big white jet marked Kim Yo-jung as the first person from the "Kim Dynasty to step on South Korean lands since the end of the Korean War in 1953."

We did see Kim Yo-jung smile at the games during the entrance of North and South Korea and while talking to the South's unification minister. This shows that some things do make her happy. However, she DGAF about Mike Pence or the USA's entrance... and has the side eye to prove it.

Twitter can't stop making jokes about Kim Yo-jung's unimpressed face during the Olympics.

Also, people seem to think Kim Yo-jung learned to clap from Nicole Kidman. LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS MORE.

Here's Nicole for comparison.

An even bigger deal is that North Korea and South Korea will be walking under the same flag this year. In addition, there will also be a joint North and South Korean women's hockey team. Reportedly, in the weeks leading up to the games, skiers from the North and South have been training together at a resort together in North Korea.

The teams are competing under a joint unification flag that depicts a blue silhouette of the peninsula that makes up North and South Korea, including the surrounding islands.

