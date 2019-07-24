Mealtime looks like it is the absolute best time at Khloé Kardashian's house — well, at least for her daughter. You know how I know? Well, in Khloé Kardashian's video of True eating yogurt with stickers on her face, of course. The little babe looks like she is in total glee and living her best life.

On July 23, Kardashian shared a darling video of her daughter, True Thompson, putting in work on a cup of strawberry yogurt. In the Insta Story, the tiny tot is sitting in a high chair wearing a lilac-colored top (or a possible onesie) with lace on it. And, she's decorated her face with four pastel-colored stickers to match. P.S. There's a heart-shaped one on her nose and I'm dying. Cuteness on 10. I've said it before and I'll say it again, True is a beauty and style influencer in the making. Just saying.

Anyway, True clearly loves the snack. She doesn't even put the cup down to eat from it, rather attempting to pour it in her mouth. When I'm hungry, I do the same thing True, but you look a lot cuter doing it.

Kardashian can be heard laughing off-camera while her daughter continues to slurp down her food. "Oh my goodness," KoKo says over some oldies music playing in the background. "Do you like it?" she asks her daughter. True hilariously shakes her head "No" while she continues to lick her way to the bottom of the container. So cute!

"You don't? I think you do," her mom says with a laugh. Aww... this is so precious. The tiny tot was clearly into her yogurt, but I have a feeling "no" is her word of choice right now.

Just last week (July 17), True appeared in a Vogue makeup tutorial video with her mother where she sort of did the same thing. In the video, True amusingly steals the show while she runs in and out of frame in a pink dress. At one point, she returns and hands her mother an unidentifiable object. "Oh, thank you. Is that for me?" KoKo asks, prompting a seriously comical "No" from True.

Vogue on YouTube

This little one is so fun to watch. While she might not have a promising career as a food blogger, I'd tune into any beauty or style content True has to offer, even a cousin-based reality show just like Keeping Up With The Kardashians. I would watch it, just like I watched that cute video of True hanging out with her cousins over the weekend.

In case you missed it, Kardashian, True, and pretty much the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan got together to celebrate great-grandma MJ's 85 birthday on July 20. KoKo shared a snap of her daughter True spending some time with her cousins North and Chicago West, daughters of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In the video, North walks over to True with Chicago on her heels. North opens up her designer bag and presents Chicago with a doll who then runs off. Seriously. so cute! I can't get enough of True or any of these adorable kids. Hey E!, when can we get Keeping Up With The Kousins on air?