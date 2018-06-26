Can everyone PLEASE just give Khloé Kardashian a small break? It has to be tough living in the public eye, raising a child, and dealing with the criticism of hundreds of thousands of people about the details of your personal life. By this point, we all know that it hasn't been easy for Kardashian the last few months, after finding out about boyfriend Tristan Thompson's reported cheating scandal while she was pregnant. And now that True is here, it seems like she's handling her relationship with Thompson as maturely as she possibly can, ensuring only the best for her new baby daughter. So when The Daily Mail published photos of the new parents out at dinner, reporting that the couple seemed rigid toward each other, Kardashian was not having. And honestly, Khloé Kardashian's response to rumors she and Tristan Thompson were "tense" are giving me life right now, you guys.

According to The Daily Mail, Kardashian and Thompson went out to dinner at BOA Steakhouse with friends, and apparently looked less-than-pleased to be there together. The outlet took to Twitter and wrote that Kardashian "looked tired and distracted throughout the meal, which she spent seemingly ignored by her cheating beau and their dining companions." The outlet added that Khloé spent the night "occasionally checking her own phone" and that she left with Thompson, holding hands "as they headed home together."

Upon seeing The Daily Mail's tweet, Khloé fired back, taking to Twitter and responding to the tweet, writing,

You make up anything!! I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.

THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKIN' 'BOUT! You tell 'em, Khloé!

She also added, "My little mama goes to bed at 8. So I have a few hours to enjoy ‘being an adult’ but truthfully I would rather just stay home with her. But I tried last night lol":

Look, you guys. We're at the point where it looks like Kardashian is really trying to make things work with Thompson. Despite Thompson's cheating allegations back in April, when The Daily Mail released footage of Thompson seemingly kissing a woman in a club in Manhattan that wasn't Kardashian, it seems like the two are trying to make things work. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The Kardashian family has reportedly forgiven Thompson as well, making things even easier for Khloé as she navigates through repairing her relationship. When Khloé Kardashian came back to L.A. with her daughter, True, many wondered if Thompson was going to come along as well. It looks like he will be staying at her home long-term, and a source told Entertainment Tonight, "[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloé’s home as they continue to work on their relationship." The source added, "Everyone is back on board — friends, family, and Khloé have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance — and so far it’s been working for them.” Though the source noted that this will be the one shot Thompson has at making things right, the Kardashian family is "all about forgiveness, and now it’s up to him to prove himself."

So if Kardashian is doing what she needs to do for her relationship, let's all just let her live. We want our girl KoKo to find nothing but happiness for her and her little family, and she's smart enough to know what she's doing in her personal life.

Keep doing what you're doing, Khloé. We support ya through and through.