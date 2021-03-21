Over the years, the Kardashians have had to deal with plenty of trolls criticizing their "changing appearances." And one of the sisters admitted this kind of online speculation cuts deep after getting an increasing amount coverage on her appearance. Recently, Khloé Kardashian response to comments about her face changing got real about how all the online jokes and media coverage about her face affected her.

On March 16, TikTok user Casey Walsh called out The Daily Mail for publishing a story about "another face of Khloé," which compared side-by-side photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from 2007 to 2021. He pushed back against the article, emphasizing how it's normal for people's faces to change after more than a decade has passed.

The TikTok eventually landed on Kardashian's radar, and she even addressed the topic in a comment, writing, "I don't want anyone to kiss my ass, I'm not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone's soul and confidence."

She continued, "I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing stories simply for clickbait. Defending someone, especially when we don't know one another makes my heart happy. That's the person I am. I like to defend what is right."

Kardashian wrapped things up by giving her fans (and Casey in particular) a special shoutout. "Thank you everyone for your sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind," she finished.

This isn't the first time the 36-year-old has opened up about dealing with Internet haters. "At first, I would let [mean comments] like that affect me. And now I really don't care," she told ELLE in Oct. 2020. "Maybe if I'm having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn't affect me."

But she added that there are exceptions. "Sometimes I have to f*ck with people a little bit," Kardashian admitted. "I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they're just asking for it." While being in the spotlight for your appearance can't be easy, it seems like she's got things covered.

In the meantime, you can catch up with all Kardashian and her fam one last time as new episodes of the final season of KUWTK air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!