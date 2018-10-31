Khloé Kardashian isn’t shy about sharing photos of her daughter True. And Halloween is no different! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star just shared a photo of baby True’s costume and it’s literally the sweetest thing ever — especially since Khloé wore a matching costume! Khloé Kardashian’s photo of True’s Halloween costume will definitely put a smile on your face.

In the photo, little True is dressed up in a little pink unicorn costume and she couldn’t possibly look more adorable sitting in the arms of Khloé, who's wearing a matching onesie and smiling from ear to ear! As always, the 6-month-old looks super happy to be in front of the camera. She seems perfectly content in her little costume and there’s no doubt that her mom is so proud to show her off! And what's even better is that Khloé blessed us with more than one True costume this year. If you scroll through the gallery, your eyes will be blessed with the sight of True dressed up in an equally adorable mini panda costume. I literally cannot deal.

Kardashian captioned the photo gallery, "Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol)."

Fans are obviously loving True’s costume and they’re making it known in the comments of the photo. Almost as soon as Kardashian posted the photo, fans were flocking to the comments to say how adorable the photo and the costume are, because duh.

If you haven’t seen little True’s costume yet, here’s a look at it:

Kardashian recently shared another photo of True wearing a pair of unicorn ears. The sweet photo shows baby True sitting on a carpet in what appears to be her nursery. In addition to wearing the unicorn ears, True is also sporting diamond stud earrings and a diaper — typical baby attire!

“I always knew unicorns existed 🦄,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

And in the comments, so many people said how cute True looked. Even celebrities were commenting on the photo. People like Ariana Grande, Jessica Alba, and Winnie Harlow shared their thoughts on what a sweet photo it was.

Here’s a look at True’s unicorn dress-up session:

“Omfg,” Grande wrote in a comment.

A short while later, Harlow wrote “Meltinggggg” under the photo as well.

Then Alba said what pretty much everyone else was thinking: “She’s perfect.”

And honestly, Kardashian’s photo of True in her Halloween costume is inspiring similar sentiments. She’s just a super cute baby and so many people love that Kardashian shares all these hilarious photos of her.

In any case, this is True’s very first Halloween so it’ll be a day to remember for the whole Kardashian clan, for sure. True’s cousins Chicago (Kim Kardashian’s daughter) and Stormi (Kylie Jenner’s daughter) are also celebrating their first Halloween, so True has company! I bet they all look super cute in their costumes.