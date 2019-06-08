Anybody who didn't grow up with a sibling knows that cousins are — without a doubt — the next best thing. Having a cousin that you've always been close with is essentially like having a best friend at any and all of your family functions. And if you haven't already taken a look at Khloé Kardashian's photo of True Thompson and Dream Kardashian, it totally proves my point — the adorable photo shows that the two of them are 100% "BFF cousins," as Khloé put it in her 'Gram caption. IDK about you, but I am seriously obsessed with the two of them. They're going to grow up to be the best partners in crime ever.

Everyone out there knows that Khloé Kardashian is a huge fan of sharing fun life moments on the 'Gram. So, as you would probably imagine, the entrepreneur, fitness guru, and TV personality knows exactly what the world wants to see: more pictures of her super cute baby girl, True Thompson. Duh.

And on Friday, June 7, Kardashian delivered exactly that. The mom-of-one took to Instagram to show off a super photo of one-year-old True receiving a gigantic hug from Rob Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, and the two toddlers looked seriously thrilled to be playing together. The caption reads, "BFF cousins," and it seems as though Khloé hit the nail on the head — despite their slight age difference, their best friendship is so obvious, and I honestly love it.

Oh. My. God. For real, though, how cute are these two? True looks absolutely adorable sporting her all-white shorts and tee set, rhinestone earrings, gold bracelet, and those fresh AF navy blue Nikes. And Dream, on the other hand, looks like a superstar in those curly ringlets, the floral hair clip, that dark pink onesie, and — of — those matching pink sneakers. It pretty much goes without saying these two are going to grow up to be a super stylish pair, and honestly, I can already tell their Instagram feeds are going to be fire.

It makes total sense that True and Dream are becoming "BFF cousins," as Khloé would say, since their parents have stayed so close as siblings. In fact, earlier this year back in March 2019, Khloé worked in tandem with young Dream to throw Rob a surprise birthday bash to celebrate his big 3-2, and from what I saw, it looked like a total blast. The theme was St. Patricks Day, since it happened right around the Irish holiday, and apparently, all of it was Dream's idea. The party was really, really sweet, and it shows that the bond between the two families is seriously unbreakable.

While having a sibling is like an automatic best friend, having a cousin that you're super close with is like having another BFF. True and Dream are honestly dream pals, and IDK about you, but I'm kind of obsessed. They are the friendship that everyone needs right now, so Khloé — if you're reading this, please keep us updated on those two. In the meantime, I'll just be refreshing Instagram for any more adorable snapshots.