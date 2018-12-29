The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to the youngest generation of Kardashian women. Kim, Khloé, and Kylie's little ones are already as tight as sisters, and Khloé Kardashian's Instagram of Chicago West and True Thompson will make you do a serious double-take. This photo is all the proof that I need that Kim and Khloé's babies are just like their mamas with their mannerisms and expressions, because the adorable result is such a mini-me moment.

On Saturday, Dec. 29, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to document what we all already know: the Kardashians are a tight-knit clan, and their newest members are no different. Baby True was born on April 12 while Chicago was welcomed into the world on Jan. 15, 2018 — and I (along with the rest of the internet) have definitely spent an inordinate amount of time dissecting which baby looks like which parent in the months since.

While Kim has made no secret of the fact that her third child bears a striking resemblance to her — "[Chicago] looks like, honestly, my twin mixed with Saint. It’s like the two of us in her," she told Ashley Graham during the debut episode of her new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, back in October — Khloé's latest photo proves that the tot also takes after her mom's personality, and it's seriously cute.

"I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking!" the fitness guru captioned the photo. "Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down."

So, is it just me or could this be a photo of baby Kim circa 1980? I mean:

While Khloé recently reiterated that her bundle of joy "is completely" dad Tristan Thompson's twin, it looks like the 8-month-old definitely inherited her mother's appreciation of the good life. I don't know if it's normal to be jealous of an infant, but luxury car-lovers will definitely have a case of the green-eyed monster over one of True's lavish Christmas presents.

Khloé's daughter celebrated her first holiday season in style, thanks to a glittery, pink toy Bentley that she received under the tree. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Dec. 28 to document the toddler taking her inaugural ride in the souped-up vehicle, which is appropriately stamped with the phrase, "Luxury Kids Car Club." I'm not sure if that's a real thing, but if it is, baby True definitely belongs in it.

In the video, Khloé can be heard calling, "Hi baby! Hi boo!" as her daughter tests out her new drive. True turns around and deadpans her with a sassy Khloé-esque stare, and it's everything.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

The best part? The license plate of the glittery Bentley reads "TRUE," because of course it does.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

The mom-of-one captioned the clip, "God I am so annoying!! True is like just shhh already," with a face palm emoji.

It looks like baby True and Chicago are growing up to be just like their moms, and TBH, I couldn't be more excited for the moment when they take the reins on KUWTK.