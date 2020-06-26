The Kardashians pretty much have the perfect swimsuit picture down to a science. And now, you can get in on it, too. After co-founding Good American in 2016, Khloé Kardashian just dropped the brand’s first swimwear line. Good Swim was released on Good American’s website and includes bikinis, one-pieces, and beach-y accessories that work for every body type.

"It can be extremely frustrating and challenging to find swimwear that fits right and makes you look and feel sexy," Kardashian told People.com. "It is for that exact reason that we spent the time and resources into making this a strong collection so women can feel confident and beautiful, always." Kardashian even modeled some of the swimsuits for the campaign looking incredible.

With all shapes and sizes of women in mind, the swimsuits have unique features to make it easy for you to get the most comfortable fit possible. Some of the swimsuits have double drawstrings and wider straps to offer more support; others have adjustable breast coverage so you can show or not show as much as you like. Good American also has fit models for sizes 0, 8, and 16, so you can get a read on what each swimsuit will look like on different sizes.

“We chose fun prints like leopard that we know our customer loves, mixed with solids that can be paired with really anything,” Kardashian said. The whole collection is more on the neutral side, with gold, brown, and black dominating the drop’s color spectrum. Beyond the fact each swimsuit can be easily mixed and matched, of the 30 styles released, some tops and bottoms are reversible. It’s like getting two new swimsuits for the price of one. And while, of course, all the Good Swim bathing suits are Kardashian-approved, at the top of the reality TV star’s list is the Hot Shoulder One-Piece ($89, Good American).

The entire collection ranges in price from $29 to $139, and it’s selling pretty quickly. Although you may not be spending your summer in Malibu, there’s no reason you shouldn’t live it up like you’re a Kardashian. Check out some of Good Swim’s first-ever collection below and get self-timer camera-ready.