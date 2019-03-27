One Khloé Kardashian fan just hit the jackpot. A Twitter user/big Good American fan tweeted on March 15 about how much she loves Kardashian and the Good American jeans, but the thing is, she'd have to work 20 hours to afford just one pair. (Yeah... Good American makes good jeans but not good prices.) She did just that, and her tweet got a lot of attention. So much so, that Kardashian noticed. And Khloé Kardashian's gift to the viral Good American fan who worked overtime to afford her clothes was actually a pretty sweet move on Kardashian's part.

The fan tweeted on March 15 about really wanting a pair of Kardashian's jeans, but not having the money to afford them. She decided to work more hours in order to get a pair.

"So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans... and I’m in love with them... catch me picking up extra shifts," she tweeted. This was the first tweet that caught Kardashian's attention.

"Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them," Kardashian tweeted back. That initial tweet received backlash because, well, she said it was cute that a young girl had to work herself to the bone just to afford one pair of her jeans. Not sure that "cute" is the correct word for this. But she made up for it by sending the fan some Good American jeans that she didn't have to pay for.

“I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention," the fan tweeted on March 26. "I have adored @khloekardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes."

She noted in her tweet that she didn't think Kardashian's "cute" comment was offensive. "I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive. My bulletin board says it all!!” the tweet continued.

Kardashian replied to this tweet saying, “I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul.” That's better, Khloé.

The Twitter exchange between this fan and Kardashian was largely positive despite the backlash Kardashian received previously.

But Kardashian didn't end up just sending her one pair of jeans. She sent her a whole care package of Good American products.

Here's what some people were saying in response to Kardashian's "cute" tweet at first.

"Not to sound like a hater but this actually upsets me!!" one Twitter user said. "Someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s 'cute' that ppl have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things."

Another said, "Khloe I think it's nice she likes your jeans but picking up extra shifts to be able to afford them isn't cute. You should send her a whole box for even wanting to do that."

These are all pretty fair critiques. Kardashian could have used a different word, like "admirable," or "impressive, or "moving," to show her appreciation for her fan's hard work. Anything other than "cute" might have been a better word to describe someone working 20 hours to afford one product.

But at least Kardashian sent her a big package of Good American so the woman didn't have to stretch herself thin to afford the clothes.