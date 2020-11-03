All hail the clapback queen. Khloe Kardashian never takes shade lying down, so when false pregnancy rumors started circulating about her on Nov. 2, she refused to stay silent. She addressed the rumor in the best way possible, cracking a joke about the matter. Khloé Kardashian's comment shutting down pregnancy rumors deserved a slow clap.

It all started when Koko proudly showed off one of her 2020 Halloween costumes on Instagram. In a slideshow, she shared photos of her custom-made Cleopatra outfit, a glittering gold ensemble with a massive headpiece to match. Fans gushed about Kardashian's over-the-top look in the comments, but there was one remark she didn't appreciate.

One fan slid into the comments section to say: "still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant." Kardashian quickly shot down speculation in her reply. “Well my abs say otherwise babe," she replied.

Kardashian didn't take on the night as Cleopatra solo. Her daughter True dressed up as royalty as well, and True's dad Tristan Thompson sported a look inspired by Roman general Marc Antony.

The family's look wasn't exactly something you can buy in stores. Each piece was custom made to be one of a kind. The outfits were designed by Bryan Hearns while Kardashian also wore a Laurel DeWitt bra top. Thompson's metallic chest plate was crafted by Graham Cruz.

You can see photos of the family's costumes (and Kardashian's abs) below.

Despite a few tough critics, most of the comments on Koko's post were overwhelmingly positive. Kourtney Kardashian said her younger sister looked "holy" while Lala Anthony said the look was "Soooo good." Simon Huck chimed in to say he's "been waiting for this goddess moment!"

The entire KarJenner family went all out for Halloween this year. While Khloé opted for a more glamorous look, Kim took a more fun-loving approach to this year's costume. She and her family spent one day dressed up as furry spiders, which she joked would help her overcome her fear.

Kendall Jenner suited up as Pamela Anderson which was every bit as iconic as it sounds.

Kylie donned a sexy King Cobra costume which was designed just for her by Mugler.

No one does Halloween better than the KarJenners, and Khloé definitely wasn't about to take any shade on her favorite holiday.