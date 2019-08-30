I'm seriously so jealous of all the Kardashians. I mean, they're living the dream life. I'll just be laying in bed scrolling through Instagram when I see one of their posts appear on my feed and, most of the time, it's a picture from one of their vacations. Yes, I said "one of" because it seems that the Kardashians are almost always on vacation and I (and the rest of the internet) envy them. If it's not a vacation photo, then it's either a sponsorship post or a cute picture of the Kardashian kids. While the sponsorships are a bit controversial (the Kardashian family tends to promote products fans feel might promote unhealthy dieting), everyone is a sucker for baby photos. I'm happy to say that, today, I'm going to be talking about the latter, because Khloé Kardashian’s “best friends” photo with True and North is the latest post circulating the internet.

The photo, which Khloé shared on Thursday, Aug. 29, is a black-and-white snapshot of Khloé, True, and North from Kris Jenner‘s mother’s 85th birthday party. The adorable photo shows Khloé holding her daughter, True, on one side, with her niece North on her other side. The reality star captioned the photo, "My best friends!" How sweet is that?

A few celebs commented on the post, including Mindy Kaling, who wrote, "Cuteness overload."

Khadijah Haqq, Khloé's friend and sister of Malika Haqq, also left a comment. She wrote, "I step aside and bow down to these two," along with a heart eye emoji.

Fans also swarmed Khloé's Instagram with comments like "squad goals," "besties for life," "adorbs," and "BFF goals."

Some fans even took notice of how big True and North have gotten over the years. One fan said, "North is growing up so fast!!! She’s the coolest girl ever!!! You & True look so cute, she’s so precious."

Others complimented Khloé for being such a good mom and aunt. "Aww you’re such a good Mom and Auntie I’m so proud of you Koko," one fan wrote.

Khloé grandmother's birthday party happened in July, and for the past few months, the reality star has been sprinkling a few pictures from the birthday party here and there. On July 26, she posted a picture of herself, her grandmother, and True all together and captioned the photo, "You’re our queen! We all love and adore you! Let’s celebrate you forever! Muah muah."

Then, on Aug. 10, Khloé posted a photo of herself with Kylie Jenner from the party for Kylie's birthday.

On Aug. 14, Khloé also posted a picture of herself with the Haqq sisters to celebrate "20 years of friendship" with them.

Considering that it's almost September and Khloé's still posting photos from her grandmother's birthday party, I'm sure there are still more photos fans haven't seen yet! I guess Khloé really wasn't kidding when she told her grandmother, "Let’s celebrate you forever!" But that's OK because fans are loving all these snaps from the birthday party! So keep 'em coming, Khloé!