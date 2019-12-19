Kim Kardashian's shapewear line has two new models, and they are absolutely adorable together. Surprise, they're Kim's sister and niece. Khloé Kardashian and True's mother-daughter SKIMS photoshoot is just so unbelievably cute, you just have to see it.

On Dec. 18, KoKo shared three incredibly heartwarming photos of herself and True in matching, cream-colored sleepwear from Kim's Cozy Collection on Instagram. I can just imagine how cute Khloé and True will look opening presents on Christmas day in their coordinated fuzzy robes, pants, and tank-tops.

Playing off of the collection's fuzzy fabric, Khloé captioned the photo, "Me and my bunny."

The precious photos drew a ton of sweet comments from friends, family, and fans. "The coziest," commented Kim. "The baby @skims is too much," followed family friend Olivia Pierson. "Awwww precious bunnies," added celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

SKIMS Cozy Collection launched on Dec. 9, and sold out the next day, according to Kim's Instagram post. "I can’t believe we sold out so quickly on our @skims Cozy Collection! We still have some robes left! Also we are restocking in a few weeks! Go to SKIMS.COM," she wrote.

But it looks like Kim was able to save two sets for her sister and niece. However, if Kim wasn't able to, it's not like Khloé and True would be out of sleepwear options, since Khloé has a pajama line of her own.

On Dec. 18, KoKo shared a photo of herself modeling a silky red set of PJs from Good American with a matching bold, red lip.

Regardless of the brand of pajamas KoKo and True plan to wear on Christmas, they're bound to have a stellar holiday. Khloé's been decorating her home since Dec. 3. She even shared a sweet photo of True standing in awe of her own custom-made tree by celebrity florist Jeff Leatham.

"Merry Christmas everyone!! We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree," she wrote. "It’s safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!"

That's not the only tree in KoKo's house, because Leathem designed another for her.

If Khloé and True don't take some Christmas photos in front of that gorgeous tree in their SKIMS Cozy pieces, it will truly be an opportunity lost.