It's no secret that Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are an epic mommy-daughter duo. They not only color-coordinate their outfits, but they also look like the best of pals, go on some pretty incredible adventures, and never fail to take adorable Instagram pics together. The photos of Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's Pig Beach trip is a total testament to that, and I don't know about you, but it's making me want to grab my swimsuits and book a plane ticket ASAP.

According to Kardashian's Instagram story, the duo, along with La La Anthony, were brought to the Bahamas by Kim Kardashian West for a beachy getaway. Based on photos posted on all three of their Instagram stories, the trip is giving me major #wanderlust vibes. Crystal-clear turquoise water, white sandy beaches, and cloudless skies? Sign me up, please.

But now, let's talk about the adorable pigs at the beach. Apparently, "True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," according to the caption on Kardashian's Instagram post. Though True is nestled cozy in her mama's arms, her slight look of curiosity totally backs up her mom's caption.

If you want to know how you can recreate this once-in-a-lifetime experience in the Bahamas and see the iconic pigs for yourself, I have you covered with the details.

Big Major Cay, aptly nicknamed "Pig Beach," is the spot to go to if you're hoping to get a chance to see the famous pigs of the Bahamas up close, according to Bahamas.com. Travel + Leisure notes that this part of the Bahamas is actually uninhabited by people, so you have to purposely take a trip to see the iconic swimming pigs.

You need to travel via boat to get to Big Major Cay, which you can book through a tour operator like Coastline Adventures Exuma. Or, if you're an experienced skipper, you can even rent your own boat with a group of friends. Some hotels — like Fowl Cay Resort — include a boat rental in your daily resort fee (an orientation is also included for new boaters).

While the experience of swimming with pigs in the breathtakingly blue waters of the Bahamas definitely looks exciting, it's extremely important to be a responsible tourist when you visit. Make sure you do proper research before you leave for your trip as well.

Though the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism stated they plan to enforce more regulations on how tourists interact with the pigs, there are ways you can ensure that the pigs are just as healthy when you leave as they were when you arrived. A guide published on The Points Guy notes that handling the animals is "not recommended" and that tourists shouldn't really be touching or picking them up.

Now you know how to have a beachy getaway in the Bahamas inspired by a True-ly iconic mother-daughter duo. So pack up your swimsuits, sunscreen, and floppy hats, and get ready for an adventure of a lifetime at Pig Beach in the Bahamas.