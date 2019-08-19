If there's one thing we know about Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, it's that she's a true beach baby. The adorable little girl has spent so much of her summer toddling around in a swimsuit on the sand and, TBH, I'm totally jealous. On Aug. 19, the Revenge Body star hit up Instagram to share a slideshow of pics of herself with True out on a boat and wading in the water with a couple of pigs. And OMG the photos of Khloe Kardashian and True's beach day will melt your heart.

Let's start with the outfits, okur? True is wearing a leopard-print one-piece with spaghetti straps designed by Nataya Kim, who makes a mom version, too, FYI. The neckline is adorned with cat ears, and the bodice has been embroidered with eyes, nose, and a set of whiskers. It is legit the cutest thing I have ever seen.

And then there's Koko, who's rocking a matching leopard Dolce & Gabbana bikini with turquoise trim. She accessorized the suit with Dutch braids, a ginormous set of gold hoops, and a pair of Gucci shades as big as her face.

"True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," Kardashian captioned the post. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It’s early."

Check it out:

Name a more adorable mother-daughter duo, I'll wait. And make sure you scroll through so you can see all of the super-cute images!

On August 18, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared pics of another beach day with True. In this photo set, the pair — both decked out in light blue this time — are chilling out in the sand by the ocean and playing with a bunch of beach toys. In one of the shots, Khlo-Money even buries her mini-me under a pile of sand, and the whole thing is just so, so sweet,

"My beach baby and Me," Kardashian captioned the slideshow, then tacked on a couple of seashell emojis.

Kardashian also posted a pic of herself standing up and posing on the beach solo, along with a heartening message about the way she's been spending the last few months.

"This summer I have been focused on ME," she wrote. "Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused #peace #strength."

Talk about a revenge body! I mean... she is so strong and fit!

Kardashian's family and friends were quick to show up in the comment section of the post to give their girl props.

"You look soooo good! Major Goals," Kim Kardashian wrote.

"You are a GODDESS," added momager Kris Jenner.

Vanessa Bryant chimed in with: "Hot mama summer!"

And Adrienne Bailon, who is Rob Kardashian's ex, summed it up perfectly with a simple: "Absolutely beautiful."

I love that Kardashian is feeling herself these days. After all, we know how hard she works for that powerful physique.

On Aug. 7, Kardashian shared a video on IG of her garage workout with her personal trainer, Joël Bouraïma.

"Man, I am so sore!" she captioned the clip. "I love this feeling though. Means I did a little somethin."

Girl, you are inspiring, for real!

So will sitting here and watching these workout videos give me the same results as doing them?

Don't answer that.