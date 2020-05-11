Khloé Kardashian has long been a target for online trolls. While most of the time, haters come for her for no real reason, people's negative reactions after Khloé Kardashian toilet-papered Kourtney Kardashian's house make total sense. In the midst of a global pandemic, toilet paper is an essential item that has continued to run low in stores all over the United States, and internet users are not pleased with Khloé's complete waste of the product.

Since March, people all over the world have been self-quarantined in their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Toilet paper was one of the first items to sell out at stores. People are still struggling to find and buy the paper product, which is why Khloé's prank on her sister got a lot of backlash from fans.

Kourtney's son Mason headed to Khloé's house over the weekend for a sleepover, which likely was a harmless family hangout until aunt KoKo had a not-so-bright idea. Khloé clearly had no shortage of toilet paper, but instead of using it for, well, what it's meant for, or donating to those in need, she decided to pull a prank with it.

"I haven't had this much excitement in months," Kourtney said in a video posted to her IG Stories showing off her house covered in toilet paper. "This is what I come out to. This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover. This is actually genius."

Kourtney Karadshian on Instagram

As you can see from the pics, this wasn't just a sheet or two of toilet paper left on Kourtney's doorstep. Her entire mansion was covered in it.

Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Once Khloé and Kourtney's followers caught wind of the insensitive joke, they began to flood Twitter with their thoughts, and let's just say, people were not happy.

Khloé has yet to respond to the backlash over her prank.

