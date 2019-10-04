Do you secretly hold onto some hope for a Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunion? It may not be a popular opinion, but I can see why looking at baby True’s adorable face may keep hope for these two alive. If that’s the case, you might not be alone, as according to reported sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Khloé Kardashian reportedly wants to reconcile with Tristan Thompson— or at least she’s considering it sometime in the future.

According to People, there is a chance we may see these two back together, particularly if Thompson gets his reported way. “He seems to want more than co-parent with Khloé. It seems Khloé has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Thompson,” the source reportedly told People in a story published on Oct. 3. But not everyone in Khloé’s circle is on board with this reunion, since Thompson has shown in the past he is not the most trustworthy partner after being unfaithful while Kardashian was pregnant with True, and then, most recently, admitting to having kissed (former) close family friend Jordyn Woods. Which is likely why “someone is quick to point out and remind Khloé of his past disrespectful antics,” says the reported source. “Everyone thinks she deserves better. But it seems Khloé needs a good distraction to fully move on mentally from Tristan. She needs to find a special guy, and so far, she hasn’t.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

This tracks with what audiences heard on the season premiere of KUWTK. In preparation for their daughter True’s first birthday, the exes met face to face the night before the party to get the awkward meeting over with privately. “It’s the first time Tristan and I will be in a public setting together,” she explained. “I’m envisioning a party full of people, Tristan walks in and everyone is staring at us — I don’t want this at my daughter’s first birthday party,” explained Kardashian. But the meeting still proved to be awkward when Thompson reportedly thought it was an opportunity to reconcile. “He was just kind of lingering … He was like, ‘So, do you want to grab a glass of wine?’” said Kardashian, who also said he tried to go in for a kiss.

“I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get,’” she said. “Then this morning he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great, you looked even better.’ Sometimes I feel like if I give an inch, he’ll take a mile and take my kindness for weakness.”

So, how did we get from there, to these reports that she’s mulling over taking him back? The reported source reportedly told People that Thompson is reportedly really trying to improve the dynamic between himself and Kardashian. Part of the charm offensive, it seems, is Thompson showering her with compliments on social media, including writing: “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond]” on a recent selfie Kardashian posted.

According to the reported source, it really just comes down to Thompson's desire to be a good parent. “Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” the source reportedly said. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.” The source concluded by sharing that the two parents are reportedly trying to move past their painful past in order to most effectively co-parent True, and reportedly, it's working. “After everything they’ve been through, things have finally gotten to a calmer place,” said the reported source. As a result, “neither would completely rule out a reconciliation down the line.”

Whether you think these two getting back together is a good idea or not, at the very least the fact that they are considering True’s well-being in the decision is pretty mature.