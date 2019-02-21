Khloé Kardashian is in "Thank U, Next" mode. The new mom has been at the top of social media headlines this week due to Tristan Thompson reportedly cheating on her again with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. The KarJenner clan reportedly learned of the reported tryst from this past weekend on Monday, Feb. 18, and just a few days later, Kardashian appears to be beginning taking the steps so many of us take when going through a breakup. Step 1: Delete the social media evidence. Yup, it appears Khloé Kardashian deleted photos of Tristan Thompson from IG. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the reported deleted photos, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In case you've been living under a rock for the last three days (or have been cleansing yourself of social media — in which case, I envy your strength), Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods this past weekend. He was in Los Angeles to visit Kardashian and True Thompson for Valentine's Day, proving just how good he is at timing this kind of mess! Let's not forget the time he reportedly cheated on Kardashian the weekend before she gave birth to their daughter!

Anyway, the KarJenner family reportedly didn't believe the rumors at first. The tea is that Thompson and Woods were reportedly partying together, then were getting intimate at Thompson's L.A. home (which is not Kardashian's house, in case anyone was confused). Woods reportedly stayed at Thompson's house until early the next morning. And Kardashian reportedly dumped Thompson on Feb. 18 after confronting him about the rumors.

Thompson seemingly denied the cheating rumors on Twitter on Feb. 19 when he tweeted "FAKE NEWS," according to E! News, but he has since deleted the tweet.

Woods has not yet commented publicly on any of the rumors. But now, she (who was previously living in Kylie Jenner's house and helping to take care of Jenner's baby) has reportedly moved out of her cozy digs in Jenner's home and is moving back in with her mother. It's all a big mess. And Khloé Kardashian is seemingly already making moves to erase Thompson from her narrative. Honestly, girl, go off.

Take a look at Kardashian's Instagram today, and you'll notice that all of her posts that featured Thompson after April 2018 are gone.

She had reportedly posted her own version of the following photo around Thanksgiving, according to Cosmopolitan, but now it only exists on Thompson's account.

She also reportedly had some photos of the two of them on vacation with True in 2018 on her account, but they have also seemingly been deleted.

Now, the only photo of Thompson post-April 2018 on Kardashian's Instagram is bundled in this vacation post from August.

The post features seven photos, though, and Thompson is just in the fifth photo. So at first glance, he's not visible in the post at all — aka, it barely counts.

All of the remaining photos of Kardashian and Thompson together on her Instagram are ones from before the April 2018 cheating scandal, like her pregnancy photoshoot posts and a birthday post for Thompson in March 2018.

Kardashian still follows Woods and Thompson, according to her current following list on Instagram. Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, and Kylie Jenner all still follow Woods and Thompson on the 'Gram. Kendall Jenner has unfollowed Thompson, but still follows Woods, and Kim Kardashian has unfollowed both Thompson and Woods. Keep in mind, the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians starts in March. What a doozy this could be.

But Khloé, good for you for seemingly starting the social media purge. It looks like she's taking a page from Ariana Grande and Kris Jenner's book and saying...