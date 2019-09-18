Move over, Popeyes, because there's a new fried chicken sandwich that's making waves online. Just in case you're trying to fit as many comfort foods as possible in one bite, KFC’s Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich sounds like a pretty good place to start. The Louisville-based fast food chain is currently testing out the indulgent new offering in select markets, and from the sounds of things, the sammie sounds like it's definitely upping the ante on what it means to be finger lickin' good.

As someone who constantly struggles to decide between choosing a savory or sweet option to start my day, I'm so here for the fact that KFC's newest menu addition lets you enjoy the best of both worlds. In KFC's world, everything tastes better when it's Kentucky fried, which is why the fast food retailer is putting its own spin on your classic fried chicken sandwich and swapping out the buns for some original glazed donuts in select markets. Starting on Sept. 16, people who live in Newport News, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake in Virginia as well as residents of the Pittsburgh area will get to treat themselves to this sandwich and see if it's as cluck-ing delicious as it looks.

Courtesy of KFC

As a refresher, you'll be getting the company's OG breaded chicken filet, which is seasoned to perfection with the colonel's special recipe before it's put in between two warm glazed donuts. According to a press release, there are few different ways that you can enjoy your friend chicken 'n donut sammie. The first option, which is retailing at $5.99, is the aforementioned fried chicken sandwich, while a second option offers a deconstructed version of the offering. The chicken and donut basket meal, which will cost $5.49, features your choice of chicken tenders or bone-in chicken plus a donut. There's also the option to upgrade to a big basket meal complete with two donuts for just $2 more. Last but not least, you can also add an a la carte donut to any order for just $1.

If you don't live in one of these markets, you might be wondering when you can expect this bad boy to come to a KFC near you. Unfortunately, the company is sticking with these testing markets for now, but if customers are loving this addition, there's the potential for the sandwich to be released nationwide. A KFC rep tells Elite Daily via email:

KFC will evaluate these initial test market results carefully through customer and franchisee feedback and will use these results to determine the best way forward for a potential nationwide rollout.

So, it really comes down to how this sandwich is received, but considering the chain's successful forays into fried chicken combinations like the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles it originally debuted in November 2018 as well as the limited-edition Kentucky Fried Chicken & Cheetos sandwich that it rolled out during the summer, I have a pretty good feeling about its odds. In the meantime, I'd recommend trying it out if you're in one of these testing markets and reporting back to the rest of us.