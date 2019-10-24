Kesha's "Raising Hell" Lyrics Will Make You Want A G.N.O.

It's been a few months since Animals got their last taste of Kesha music. The "Praying" singer released her political and socially-conscious track, "Rich, White, Straight Men," on June 4, and ever since, fans have been craving more music from her. Now the wait is over because Kesha just released her new single and music video for "Raising Hell," which will be available on her upcoming album, High Road, out January 2020. In case you haven't done so already, you need to check out Kesha's "Raising Hell" lyrics because they will inspire you to go out and party.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, Kesha released the music video and single for "Raising Hell," featuring Big Freedia. The song itself is a banger and sounds like something off of Kesha's first and last album — Animal and Rainbow — at the same time. By that, I mean "Raising Hell" is a fun party anthem reminiscent of Kesha's "Tik Tok" days, but at the same time, it's also experimental like Rainbow since it mixes EDM with a gospel choir.

The "Raising Hell" music video also tells a very interesting story because it shows Kesha on the run for murdering her husband. The police eventually get to her, but she didn't seem bothered by it at all. The end of the video encourages fans to "Call 1-855-KESHASAVS."

You can watch Kesha's "Raising Hell" music video featuring Big Freedia below.

keshaVEVO on YouTube

Now that you've seen the video, you should also check out the "Raising Hell" lyrics.

Intro

Ooh, oh, oh, oh

Let's go

Verse 1

Hallelujah

I'm still here, still bringing it to ya

Ohm like Buddha

Good girls know how to get hard too, ya (Uh huh)

Pre-Chorus

I'm all f*cked up in my Sunday best

No walk of shame 'cause I love this dress

Hungover, heart of gold, holy mess

Doin' my best (Ha), b*tch, I'm blessed

Chorus

Oh, if you couldn't tell

We can always find the trouble, we don't need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well

But I don't wanna go to Heaven without raising hell (Get in)

Post-Chorus

Get it

Drop it down low, hit it, hit the floor with it

Drop it down low, drop it down low

Drop, dr-drop it down low, drop it down low (Get it)

Drop it, drop it, drop it, drop-drop-drop it down, down low

Bounce it up and down where the good Lord split it

Verse 2

Hands up, witness

Solo cup for the holy spirits

Something wicked (Ooh)

Speaking in tongues in my blood-red lipstick (Brrah)

Pre-Chorus

I'm all f*cked up in my Sunday best

No walk of shame 'cause I love this dress (Ooh)

Only God can judge this holy mess (Ah, ah)

B*tch, I'm blessed

Chorus

Oh, if you couldn't tell (Oh well)

We can always find the trouble, we don't need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well (Uh huh)

But I don't wanna go to Heaven without raising hell (Ah)

Post-Chorus

Get it

Drop it down low, hit it, hit the floor with it

Drop it down low, drop it down low

Drop, dr-drop it down low, drop it down low (Get it)

Drop it, drop it, drop it, drop-drop-drop it down, down low

Bounce it up and down where the good Lord split it

Interlude

Ladies and gentlemen (Oh shit)

Let's shake what the good Lord gave us (Oh yes, baby)

Come on, let's go

Bridge

Aw dang, this that sh*t (Uh huh)

Beat like this, wanna shake my ooh

Oh dang, this that sh*t

Beat like this, wanna shake my ooh

Aw dang, this that sh*t

Beat like this, haters, suck my ooh

Woo, Lord, feeling it

Beat like this, make me feel that power

Chorus

Oh, if you couldn't tell

We can always find the trouble, we don't need no help

Singing oh, mama raised me well

But I don't wanna go to Heaven without raising hell

Outro

Can I get an amen? (Ha)

This is for the misfits of creation (Ha)

Take this as your holy validation (Let's go now, come on)

You don't need to have your celebratin'

This is our salvation

Kesha's High Road album will be released on Jan. 10, 2020.