Kesha's New Song "Rich, White, Straight Men" Is The Anti-Patriarchy Anthem We Need

Kesha is back and angrier than ever on her most politically-charged track yet. The singer surprised her fans by dropping a brand new song out of nowhere at the start of the week, and it features an entirely new sound for her. Kesha's new song "Rich, White, Straight Men" is a trippy but ferocious middle finger to the very specific group of people who hold all the power in the world.

Over a woozy, circus-like beat complete with cash register noises and metallic clanging, Kesha lays out her vision for the perfect world — one that includes protected reproductive rights, universal healthcare, fair college tuition, open immigration, equal pay, and marriage equality. Yes, Kesha really hits pretty much every major hot-button issue that is dividing the country politically at the moment, and she boils it all down to one common denominator: the rich, white, straight men that are so glaringly overrepresented in America's political leadership. "What if rich, white straight men didn't rule the world anymore?," Kesha almost yells in the song's bellowing chorus.

For the bridge, Kesha continues the song's theme of blending childlike playfulness with progressive politics by giving "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" a remix befitting of it for the year 2019:

Twinkle, twinkle little star / How I wish the world was different / Where who you love and who you are / Was nobody’s f*cking business.

Check out the full song "Rich, White, Straight Men" on Kesha's YouTube channel below:

kesha on YouTube

Since Kesha only released the track on her YouTube (with only a Boomerang gif of herself serving as the video) and not on any other music streaming platforms, it does not appear as though "Rich, White, Straight Men" will be a new single or wide-released to radio. Still, it serves as an effective protest song covering a number of political issues.

The track is the first bit of new music that Kesha has released since her 2017 album Rainbow, a pop-rock return to the music industry for Kesha that featured her soaring power ballad "Praying." The album came after a length hiatus for Kesha, who had been embroiled in a very public legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke since 2014. The producer, who worked on Kesha's first two albums Animal and Warrior, sued Kesha for defamation and breach of contract after Kesha filed a suit against him alleging infliction of emotional distress, gender-based hate crimes, and employment discrimination. The lengthy court battle continued through 2016, and finally ended with Kesha being freed from her contract and able to release music of her own accord. She celebrated by releasing "True Colors" with producer Zedd that year, her first new song in three years.

Now, Kesha is free to release one-off tracks like "Rich, Straight, White Men" whenever she pleases. It is unclear whether the song will feature on Kesha's still-mysterious fourth studio album, but Kesha did retweet a fan that excitedly wrote the fourth album must be coming soon. Fans will just have to wait to see if "Rich, Straight, White Men" is a track from the upcoming album or just a one-off release.