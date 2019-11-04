Kesha Is Launching A Makeup Line, So Throw Some Glitter & Make It Rain

First, she told us that she wakes up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy. Then, she explained that love is her drug. And now, Kesha is launching a makeup line. Just a few days after releasing the trailer for her fourth studio album High Road, the singer spilled in an interview with Refinery29 that Kesha Rose Beauty is on its way. And from the sound of it, it's gonna be damn good.

One pretty important detail Kesha made clear about Kesha Rose Beauty is that she doesn't want to refer to it as a "beauty" brand. “I don’t even really like using the word ‘beauty’ because it’s more about expressing yourself,” Kesha told Refinery29. “It’s about redefining what beauty means to you. Beautiful is happiness and happiness is beautiful, so that’s what I am trying to encourage with the makeup line and with the record."

The first single off her new album, which drops in January 2020, is appropriately dubbed "Raising Hell." And that's exactly what the singer plans to do with her new music and with her new makeup line. “As I grow up, I see that beauty standards that are set by society are bullshit, and we don't have to adhere to any of it that we don't agree with," Kesha said. "I encourage people to have fun and play with not only your clothes but art and makeup."

Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In order to create a fun, playful makeup line that encourages customers to defy traditional beauty standards, Kesha said the products will consist of "bright, insane rainbow, earth, and nature inspired colors." Think: the bold makeup looks you've seen her rock in the past.

In the early days of her career, Kesha often rocked a messy-glam vibe, featuring bright lipsticks, studded brows, neon colors, and lots of glitter. Most recently, on her September 2019 Billboard cover, the singer rocked one neon yellow eye and one neon pink eye. If this is any indication of the looks we can expect from Kesha Rose Beauty, then we're all in for a wild ride.

Billboard

Before you roll your eyes and think, "Another celebrity-backed beauty brand?" rest assured, Kesha's brand is bound to be a bright (pun intended) light in the makeup world. So stay tuned-in to Kesha's Instagram for more updates and details surrounding the launch.