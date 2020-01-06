Overall, pastel hues and puffy sleeves ruled the Golden Globes red carpet, so let's just say Kerry Washington's Golden Globes dress did a little more than just stand out. It slayed, honey. Washington showed up in one of her edgiest ensembles to date, complete with a bold red lip, a fierce straight bob, and, oh yeah, a bejeweled rope as a shirt. Power moves only, people!

Washington herself wasn't nominated for the 2020 Golden Globes, but she did attend to present an award, so she knew to show up in something fierce to ensure all eyes were on her. While there were many black blazers on the red carpet, most were worn by male celebs and paired with matching pants, so Washington's decision to pair hers with a black satin maxi skirt was pure genius. The skirt featured an incredibly high slit, but believe it or not, it was the least risqué part of her look. Up top, Washington's knotted, bejeweled rope served as her "shirt," while her blazer kept everything else covered. Yes, yes, and once more for good measure, YES. Now this is how you make a statement on the carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Excuse me while I make the above photo my phone and laptop background. The look is grungy and edgy, but also sexy and luxe, and Washington appeared as comfortable as if she'd shown up in leggings and a sweatshirt. According to Law Roach, Washington's stylist, the look was a combination of pieces by Altuzarra and Magda Butrym.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Natch, Washington's glam was as good as her outfit. She sported red lips and red nails, plus glowing skin, fluttering falsies, and a side-parted, straight bob. Perfection. As for accessories, her embellished chain "top" doubled as her necklace, and she complemented it with a few diamond rings, a gorgeous pair of Marli earrings, and some glitzy stilettos peeking out of the slit of her maxi skirt.

Please note the diamond toe ring. I'm screaming.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

I don't totally know what to call this look. Is it a dress? A maxi skirt and top? A skirt and body chain? Either way, I can call it one thing for sure: A HIT. Bravo, Kerry, and thank you for the slay.