All of Kris Jenner's children have children of their own except for Kendall Jenner, but the 24-year-old model doesn't seem to mind being the cool aunt of the group. She's got 10 nieces and nephews to keep her busy, including Mason, Penelope, Reign, True, Dream, Stormi, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Every now and then, Jenner spends quality time with one or two of her nieces and nephews, and her most recent hangout sesh included Kim Kardashian's sons, Saint and Psalm. Kendall Jenner's photos playing with Saint and Psalm are the cutest things you'll see today.

Jenner doesn't share many posts with her little nieces and nephews (understandable, since she's probably busy traveling for modeling gigs around the world), so when she does share pictures, fans make sure to soak all the adorableness in.

On Nov. 24, Jenner shared a collection of photos featuring herself with Saint and Psalm. In the first photo, Jenner holds Psalm, and while some babies cry when being held by anyone other than their mom or dad, Psalm was totally fine. (Kim Kardashian did say Psalm was her "most calm" baby yet, and, judging from Jenner's photos, she wasn't kidding.)

The rest of the photos show Jenner playing with Saint. Somehow, Saint ends up doing a handstand in Kendall's lap, which has me asking: How? Jenner's friend, Fai Khadra, even makes an appearance in one mirror selfie with Psalm.

Spending time with her nephews has seemingly given Jenner baby fever, because the model captioned her photos, "Everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say 'I.'"

Whether she was joking or not, Jenner's friends and family came through and supported the idea of Jenner starting a family with her friend. Hailey Bieber was one of the most vocal supporters, writing four back-to-back comments, like, "IIIIIII," "MEEEEE," "I DOOO," and "I SAY YES." Fai Khadra himself shared an emoji of a family, while Kim Kardashian wrote, "I!!!!!"

Jenner as a mom would be cool and all, but, for now, Jenner is enjoying her time as an aunt, and by the looks of these photos, she's the cool aunt everyone wished they had.