Kendall Jenner may be a top name in the fashion world, but that doesn’t necessarily mean fans are going to follow her every style choice. Take her oversized red coat, for example. Jenner modeled a puffy red coat as part of a campaign for the Canadian fashion brand Aritzia. But because of how ridiculously big the coat was, lots of people immediately started trolling Jenner with memes. Kendall Jenner’s oversized red coat memes will definitely give you a much-needed laugh. Not only are they hilarious, but they also point out just how silly those big, puffy coats are!

It was actually Vogue France who started the whole thing with a tweet that showed Jenner in her puffy red coat and a caption that read, “Winter is coming !” The photo in the tweet is edited to make the coat look even bigger than it actually was and that, in turn, made Jenner’s head look super small. Of course, all of that just makes the tweet even more humorous!

In any case, lots of people took Vogue France’s cue and continued on with the relentless trolling. Some fans compared Jenner and her puffy coat to the Michelin Man, who basically looks like a big marshmallow (even though he’s not).

Jenner was also compared to Lenny Kravitz who once wore a scarf so big that it could double as a quilt. So, everyone’s really taking the trolling to extremes and it’s quite funny.

The trolling started as early as Monday, Oct. 22, just before Aritzia posted an ad to advertise what they call “The Super Puff” which is the name of the the coat Jenner is wearing in their campaign.

Aritzia captioned their post with, “The warmest. The coolest. The baddest. @kendalljenner in #TheSuperPuff.”

I really hope Aritzia can laugh at itself and all the memes being generated from their campaign. Anyway, this is what Aritzia posted to their Instagram page:

As you can see, Aritzia really tried to drive the point home that "The Super Puff" is the one and only coat for winter. And it was that post that sparked a meme movement, so to speak, with fans sharing memes and the hashtag #TheSuperPuff all over Instagram. You can check out some of the funniest memes down below:

Jenner just can’t seem to catch a break as of late. In recent days, Jenner came under fire for wearing what fans are calling an afro for a campaign for Vogue, prompting many to call her out for cultural appropriation. The photos were apparently for the November issue of the magazine to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

Now, just as the backlash from that is seemingly dying down, people are really going hard on the puffy coat memes. I guess it’s not a good time to be Kendall Jenner. With any luck, all of this stuff will go away soon and Jenner can finally be at ease. Until then, maybe she should just lie low!