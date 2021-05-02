It's no secret that the Kardashians love to pull elaborate pranks on one another, but Kendall Jenner's latest trick took things to another level. Kendall tricked her sisters into believing she got engaged, and it's certainly a must-watch moment. Here's what happened during Kendall Jenner's engagement prank on her sisters.

During the closing ceremony of Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival on Saturday, May 1, Kendall got together with her big sis for happy hour with some drinks from Kendall's boozy brand, 818 Tequila. During the happy hour, the two spiced things up with a game of truth or dare. It got super heated when Kendall got a dare to text her family in their group chat that she had just gotten engaged to her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker. "Oh my God, mom's gonna be like 'what is happening,'" Kendall reacted. "But it's believable so I will do it."

Before she sent the text, Kendall realized she needed a wedding ring to properly prank her family. Thankfully, someone in the room had a ring that she could borrow. "This is amazing," Kourtney said. "You know Khloé is gonna write a novel."

After Kendall sent the prank text, her sister Kylie immediately called out her bluff. "You're lying," she told Kendall over the phone. When Kourtney and Kendall revealed what was really going on, Kylie explained that she knew it was all a prank because the ring didn't even fit Kendall. "Well, it needs to be sized," Kourtney jokingly replied.

Kylie wasn't the only one who immediately called out Kendall on her bluff — Kim called right after Kylie, and told her, "You're lying, 'cause you're at home." Khloé was the final family member to call, but by then, Kendall had already given up on pranking her sisters and just told her the truth. "That's so stupid, why would you do that to us?" Khloé said. "Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes," Kourtney responded.

Earlier in the truth or dare session, Kendall also tried to prank her mom, Kris, by telling her she was pregnant. That prank call went better than the engagement text, with Kris immediately believing it, until Kendall and Kourtney couldn't hold back their laughter and let their mom in on the joke.

Though they may try, it looks like it isn't so easy to pull off a prank in the Kardashian family.