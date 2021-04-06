Kendall Jenner's Easter photos are getting a lot of attention on social media, but not for the reason you may think. Fans recognized the floral dress she wore for the special occasion was the same one Selena Gomez had on in her "De Una Vez" music video. They shared their opinions on who wore it best, and Kendall responded to one tweet which had many convinced she dissed the Disney star. So, did Kendall Jenner shade Selena Gomez on Twitter? Let's take a look.

On Monday, April 5, Kendall posted a series of Easter photos of her flaunting her outfit on both Twitter and Instagram. A lot of fans thought her dress looked familiar, and they soon realized it was the same iconic dress Gomez wore in her "De Una Vez" music video, which she dropped on Jan. 14. "All I know is this is Selena's dress," one fan commented under her post. "Ok Selena I see you," another wrote.

One user appeared to shade Gomez by saying Kendall was "pulling off this dress better than anyone else." According to screenshots, Kendall's tweet, which has reportedly been deleted, read, "Had to take it home from set." Since so many fans were comparing the stars together, and their outfit similarities even made headlines, Selenators were furious thinking Kendall dissed Gomez.

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While many fans remember the look from the singer's video, Kendall was reportedly the first to debut the dress during a Jan. 7 photoshoot with Vogue China.

The reason fans also believe Kendall shaded Gomez is because they seemingly have a complicated history together. They used to hang out and post pictures together online, but that all appeared to change in 2014 when Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner reportedly flirted with Gomez's on-again-off-again boyfriend at the time, Justin Bieber, at Coachella that year. Around the same time, Gomez reportedly unfollowed both sisters on IG, and things seemingly got more complicated when Hailey Baldwin, whose Kendall's friend, began dating Bieber in 2018.

At the end of the day, it's possible Kendall deleted her tweet because she didn't mean to shade Gomez. Whatever the case, you can't deny both stars looked amazing wearing that dress.