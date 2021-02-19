The world may never know whether Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are actually an item, but it seems to me they're definitely something. The model and the Phoenix Suns player first sparked dating rumors back in April 2020 when they were reportedly spotted on a road trip together, and ever since, they've kept the rumor mill turning with rumored hangouts and flirty social media interactions. However, whether they're a couple or not, I do know this: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's astrological compatibility is intense AF, mostly because they share the same sign.

Dating someone with the same zodiac sign can be tricky, but the fact that Jenner and Booker have close birthdays actually works in their favor. Jenner was born on Nov. 3 and Booker's birthday falls on Oct. 30, which means they're both secretive, seductive Scorpios. While Scorpios tend to be cagey and mistrustful, they can usually find a kindred spirit in someone born under their same zodiac sign. Few people are as passionate as those born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, and when two Scorpios date, the result can pretty magical — as long as they don't fall down a dark hole of cynicism together, that is.

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Scorpios have a hard time opening up to others, and it's largely because they have a hard time trusting others. When asked whether she was a ~true Scorpio~ during an April 2017 interview with Elle, Jenner said, "Yeah, but it's more like I'm a cat, and you have to earn my trust. It's a feeling I get when I finally trust people. My gut lets me do it." As the most introverted sister in the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Jenner has admitted she likes to keep her circle small. "Sometimes I'm very closed off, which annoys me, but I think it's for the best," she told Harper's Bazaar in May 2016.

For this water sign, there's nothing more fun than having a secret, and that def seems true of Jenner. In March 2018, she told Vogue that — unlike her sisters — she'll "go that extra mile to be low-key with guys" just to keep people guessing, which is likely why her relationship with Booker is such a mystery. Scorpios work hard to keep their private lives under wraps, and they work just as hard to succeed (though you'll never hear them brag about it). "I don't really think there is a secret to success," Jenner explained to Harper's Bazaar Arabia in February 2020. "I think it's more about being dedicated, hardworking, and passionate about what you want to achieve." Major Scorpio vibes right there.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Like Jenner, Booker seems like a classic Scorpio: introverted, mysterious, and incredibly ambitious. And like most Scorpios, Booker's idea of a good time doesn't usually involve the spotlight. "People always say I have an old soul," Booker told GQ during a February 2020 interview. Sounds like another ~true Scorpio~ to me.

If Jenner and Booker are indeed dating (as Jenner's Valentine's Day IG Story seemed to suggest), then I imagine their Scorpio-Scorpio romance is filled with passion, intensity, and a whole lot of mystery.