Get ready to enjoy your favorite campfire treat on-the-go, because Kellogg's SMORZ cereal is making a comeback this spring — with a twist. The fan-favorite cereal is being transformed for snacktime and returning as Kellogg's SMORZ Jumbo Snax. If you're ready to try out the s'mores-flavored bites, here are the details.

Kellogg’s SMORZ Jumbo Snax is the latest addition to the brand's Jumbo Snax lineup, which features popular cereals like Froot Loops and Apple Jacks turned into snacks. The new product will certainly have you throwing it back to childhood memories around the campfire with its flavors of toasty s'mores. After all, each melt-in-your-mouth bite features toasted graham squares with hints of marshmallow and rich chocolate flavor.

If you're ready to bring toasty s'mores to snack time, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for the product when it hits shelves nationwide in April. The snacks will be selling in a 12-pouch multipack, featuring 42-ounce bags that are perfect for stashing in your bag when you're in a rush. It'll cost you around $5.49 for the multipack box, depending on the location.

To make things even sweeter this spring, Kellogg's is dropping another surprise flavor along with the release of SMORZ Cereal Jumbo Snax in April. Make sure to stay tuned to the brand's Instagram account, @kelloggsus, for more details on the tasty surprise.

Courtesy of Kellogg's

If you decide to visit the grocery store to pick up your snacks, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a face mask, maintaining at least six feet distance from other people, and washing and sanitizing your hands frequently.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.