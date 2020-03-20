ICYMI, there’s a rumor going around Bachelor Nation that Nick Viall and Kelley Flanagan might be dating. It all started on March 13, when Viall posted an IG photo with Flanagan and captioned it, “She’s not with Peter.” Fans immediately began shipping them, but Viall later denied that anything romantic was going on. Now, in an IG story Q&A, Kelley Flanagan is saying Nick Viall “didn’t disappoint.” Um, hello, what is really going on here?

Here’s everything fans know: Viall and Flanagan reportedly met at a launch party for Chris Harrison’s new Seagram's Escapes Tropical Rosé. According to a source for Us Weekly, "Nick approached the group that Kelley was in and they all hung out and talked for a while. The two of them looked pretty friendly while chatting with one another.” Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Flanagan and Viall for comment on these rumors, but did not hear back. When Viall posted the IG photo with Flanagan, even his Bachelor squad jumped on board. “Was hearing how well this looked last night!,” commented Ben Higgins. Hannah Ann Sluss wrote, “Wow I’m kind of liking this,” with a heart-eyes emoji. Even Harrison gave his stamp of approval, saying, “Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night. Here for it.”

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On March 18, Viall addressed the dating rumors on his Viall Files podcast. "I met Kelley at Chris [Harrison]'s event," he said. "She's a nice person, you know? She didn't disappoint in person. I thought she'd be cool in person. Everyone likes to think that there's something going on... and there's not."

Case closed, right? Not quite. On March 19, Flanagan was doing a Q&A on her Instagram story, and one fan said, “Two words. Nick Viall.” She hilariously responded, “As Nick would say: ‘Two words. Didn’t disappoint.’” She was obviously trolling his podcast comment about her in the cheekiest possible way.

Is it just me, or does this comment make it seem like Viall and Flanagan are definitely flirting, at the very least? IJS, they’re both single, and they’d make a super hot couple if they did decide to date. Even the all-knowing Chris Harrison agrees.