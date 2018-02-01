I am nowhere close to getting married. No. Where. Close. But I’ve often thought about what I’d wear for my big day, should it ever happen. (Lol.) As a klutz, I pretty much expect to trip my way down the aisle. But the new Keds x Kate Spade wedding sneakers would give me a much better chance of looking like a semi-put together person, which would be ideal, because if there ever was a day to look good, it would be the most photographed occasion of your life.

One of my best friends got married earlier this year, and had the most gorgeous wedding on earth. It took place in October on a stunning ranch in Wyoming, which provided a backdrop of fire-colored trees and rolling hills that was like something straight out of a movie. Or Vogue Weddings. While her breathtaking Monique Lhuillier dress mader her look like a fairytale queen, it was her shoes that I actually found the be the most ace part of her outfit. She wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik flats — the ones with the pointy toes embellished with a square wreath of rhinestones — and I thought it was a brilliant move. She, too, is not the most graceful of ladies, and wanted to do everything in her power to ensure her walk down the aisle was as bruise-free as possible.

While Manolo Blahnik shoes are currently out of my price range (I’ve got ten years to fix that before I’d dream of saying, “I do”), there’s a new collection of wedding-specific flats that I could definitely afford. Keds collaborated with Kate Spade on a line of sneakers meant to be worn by brides, bridesmaids, and wedding attendees alike and honestly, I think it’s kind of brilliant.

Keds

Weddings involve so much walking, dancing, and standing, that surviving them in 3-inch heels with little to no pain is a pipe dream. Your feet are going to kill you after doing the electric slide and bouncing to Beyoncé for hours on end whether you like it or not. Regular sneakers would look not great with 99 percent of wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses, which is why the new Keds collection is actually a legitimately cool idea. Featuring sparkly appliqués, ribbon laces, and festive glitter, the sneakers boast beautiful details that fit in perfectly with the festive day, and they're guaranteed to look good with pretty much any dress.

Whether you're a klutz, a dancing machine, or just think that women having to wear heels on their wedding day (or, like, ever?) is bullsh*t, these shoes will be the answer to your sartorial prayers. Here are a few of my favorites, below.

Keep It Simple

These are my favorite of the bunch which, considering they're also the most plain, speaks to my style. Not only are they a trendy leather, but they'd also transition to everyday wear seamlessly.

Pearly Whites

I'm not the hugest fan of pearls but I actually kind of dig them on these slides. The design they're attached to the shoe in adds a playful touch to the shoes but they still remain refined enough for a wedding.

Center of Attention

These peeping out from a floor-grazing gown — wedding, bridesmaid, or otherwise — would be pretty perfect. They're a sterling way to add a touch of glitter to your perfect day without having it feel gaudy or overboard.

You're a Gem

These slides remind me the most of "classic" wedding flats, with their crystal detailing. They have a platform to help add some height without a heel and look like excellent dancing shoes.

Spot On

Another pair that could be easily worn post-wedding, this pair of polka dot sneakers are as delicate as lace-ups get.