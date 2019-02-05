"Leave Britney alone!" That's everyone on Twitter to Katy Perry right now. For the umpteenth time, Katy Perry seemingly shaded Britney Spears for no apparent reason. The pop singer has a habit of referencing the Princess of Pop's career in a negative light from time to time, and it's been happening basically throughout all of Perry's career. And now, Katy Perry's Instagram shading Britney Spears — at least in fans' eyes — has left fans at their wits' ends. Girl, what did Britney ever do to you?! Elite Daily reached out to Perry's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It all started on Perry's Instagram story. On Friday, Feb. 1, Perry posted a screenshot to her story that showed a published interview producer Greg Wells did. "It's nice when people are nice luv u and congrats @sirgregwells," she said in the caption on her story.

The screenshot showed a clip from the interview in which Wells is quoted talking about Perry. He makes a harsh comparison to Britney Spears in it.

He said,

I'm not sure if people know that. They think she's handed a script like a Britney Spears and told what to sing. It's the exact opposite. She is telling like me or Max Martin what to do. She tells her management who will direct her video and she tells her label what the first single will be. She drives it. She's been like that since the first album.

Katy Perry on Instagram

Listen, let's not pretend that Britney Spears isn't an icon in her own right. You don't have a long and hugely successful career like hers without having your own hand in it. Enough of this Britney career bashing.

While the comment was made by Wells, Spears' fans still didn't appreciate Perry sharing the interview (with a big heart around it) considering the producer dissed Spears to compliment Perry (which is objectively really lame).

People on Twitter think it was unnecessary shade.

Perry deleted the post before it expired on her story.

But it's not the first time she has shaded Spears. Whether intentionally or inadvertently (in the case of this Instagram, I would say this was airing on the side of inadvertent shade), Perry has, for no apparent reason, taken cheap shots for laughs at Spears' expense over the years. And they've all been about her public breakdown in 2007, so decidedly not cool on Perry's part.

It started in 2015 when she tweeted, "*SHAVES HEAD OVER DRESS*."

Britney Spears infamously shaved her head and hit her car repeatedly with an umbrella in 2007. She was dealing with mental health issues at the time, and the unfair stigma surrounding mental health was even worse back then than it is now, so she received a lot of insensitive judgment from the general public because of how public the breakdown was. Also, ragging on Britney Spears has been a popular thing to do in Hollywood, for whatever reason.

Zoey Saldana maps that out pretty clearly in this video from Watch What Happens Live.

"I can name a lot of prominent figures right now — that today are more famous than Britney — that literally to where they're at by hating on Britney a lot because it was 'cool' at one time to really just diss her," Saldana said. "And Britney never did that."

Perry, apparently riding the "look how cool I am for dissing Britney" train, has shaded Spears' breakdown on red carpets as well.

On the Grammys red carpet in 2017, she referenced the head shaving again.

Referencing her newly blonde hair, Perry said, "It's like the last color in the spectrum that I can do. I've done all of them, and the only thing left to do is, like, shave my head, which I'm really saving for a public breakdown. I'm down for that."

For someone who openly talks about the importance of mental health, she sure does love to take cheap shots at Britney Spears. Girl, enough with these "jokes."