Katherine Schwarzenegger Predicted Her Future Romance With Chris Pratt In This TBT Video

Is Katherine Schwarzenegger a wizard? You might think I'm asking that because she has a face that's glowy and perfect, or because she's got a fashion sense that many would kill for. But no. I ask this because I truly believe she's a sorceress who can see what's in store for her life to come. If you're not following, then let me take things one step further to explain: it's because Katherine Schwarzenegger predicted her future romance with Chris Pratt, and there's a video that proves it. C'mon, that's totally a wizard move.

As you should fully know by now, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged, and Pratt announced the news on his Instagram on Monday, Jan. 14. In a selfie of him and Schwarzenegger cuddling close, he wrote,

Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!

I mean, is your heart not melting as we speak? Plus, he added the engagement ring emoji at the end of his caption, so you know this is the real deal.

Check out the picture below that shares the happy news, and the jaw-dropping ring that Pratt proposed with.

Hot damn.

Now, let's take things back a bit to a time before Schwarzenegger and Pratt were even dating. Back in August 2017, Schwarzenegger was interviewed by Access Hollywood, asking which Hollywood "Chris" she found the most attractive: Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans.

"Chris Evans," she initially stated in an almost rapid-fire response.

BUT THEN, she pauses for a moment, and changes her response.

"Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris has been looking good lately so you never know!"

Oh, you never know? Really, Katherine? You mean to tell us that you randomly swapped your answer, without any type of sorcery involved?

Just kidding. If anything, Schwarzenegger would be a good wizard. But still!

Watch the video below, and tell me that she doesn't have a Magic 8-Ball hidden somewhere on her person:

Sure, so when Katherine Schwarzenegger says that Chris Pratt is cute and made a suggestive remark about dating him, it's fate, but when I do it, it's laughable and unattainable? I mean, what does she have that I don't have? (Don't answer that.)

Rumors that the two were dating initially started back in June 2018 when they were spotted on a picnic date in Santa Barbara, California. Photos published by TMZ showed Pratt and Schwarzenegger seemingly having a casual date, but things heated up quickly, with Pratt confirming that they were an item in an Instagram post dedicated to Schwarzenegger for her birthday in December that read,

Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.

The whole "chief" pet name is a bit... unique, but still, I'm super happy for them.

A big congratulations to Chris Pratt and Sorceress Katherine!