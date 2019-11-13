Katherine Langford's 'Avengers: Endgame' Deleted Scene Is On Disney+ & It's So Sad

Avengers: Endgame had pretty much every actor in it... except Katherine Langford. The 13 Reasons Why star was revealed to have joined the highly-anticipated superhero movie's cast long before it hit theaters, but fans were totally thrown when she did not appear in the film after all. Later, directors Anthony and Joe Russo explained her scene had been cut, but now fans can finally see the big moment, since Katherine Langford's Avengers: Endgame deleted scene is on Disney+. Fair warning: Be prepared to shed some tears.

With the launch of Disney+ on Nov. 12, Marvel fans are finally able to watch Avengers: Endgame whenever they want. And to make things even better, the new streaming platform also includes an "Extras" section filled with directors' commentary and bonus footage — including the much talked-about deleted scene starring Langford. If you have Disney+, you can watch the scene for yourself by selecting Avengers: Endgame and clicking on the "Extras" tab.

The deleted scene — which takes place after Tony Stark sacrifices himself to save the world with his climactic Infinity Stones-powered snap — packs an emotional wallop. Mirroring Thanos' post-snap moment from Avengers: Infinity War, Tony finds himself in a metaphysical realm where he sees an adult version of his daughter Morgan, played by Langford. Morgan assures Tony he managed to save her with his snap, and in their parting moment, Tony whispers his sweet love message to his daughter, "I love you 3,000."

Marvel

The deleted scene also includes commentary from the Russos, who explain why they chose not to keep it in the movie's final version. The directors say they felt the scene was too similar to a following scene, in which a hologram of Tony eulogizes himself. They also say the audience wouldn't feel an emotional connection to Langford as grown-up Morgan, since kid Morgan was played by a different (younger) actor, and only briefly appeared in Endgame. Plus, the final product ended up being over three hours long, so they had to get rid of stuff.

These comments mirror the statement the Russos gave about Langford's role in an interview back in May, a couple weeks after Avengers: Endgame had hit theaters. That was when the directing duo confirmed Langford had been cast as Morgan Stark, but said they felt the scene would have ultimately been confusing for audiences and did not resonate emotionally in the way they had envisioned.

Well, it might have hit differently in the context of the whole movie, but watching the deleted Morgan and Tony Stark scene on its own definitely feels hugely emotional. You can check out the newly released scene for yourself on Disney+.