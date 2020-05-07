Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently self-quarantined at their Norfolk country home, including their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And while they've hunkered down in some pretty luxurious digs, quarantining with children comes with its own set of challenges. The Duchess explained what life has been like in a new, very honest interview. Kate Middleton's quotes about quarantining with her family are so real.

Middleton gave the update on her family life via a Zoom chat with ITV's This Morning. According to The Duchess, it was a tough transition at first.

“It’s really hard," she shared. "We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great."

Middleton said that connecting with other family members, even if it's done virtually, has helped pass the time. However, she admits it's been hard to explain to the kids why the precautions are necessary.

“We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that," she said. "And in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult. It’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven year old what’s going on.”

The video chat also delved into how her family has dealt with the transition to homeschooling.

"I'm sure you're experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we're stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yeah, it's unpresented times really but we're fine," Kate said. “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work," she added.

Middleton also used the chat to discuss her new community photography project with the National Portrait Gallery. As royal fans know, she is quite the photographer, and she's decided to share her love of photography with the entire nation.

Shout out to the Duchess for keeping it so real. Middleton's interview was not only honest, it was surely relatable AF for all the parents out there.

