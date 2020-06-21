The royals sure know how to celebrate a birthday, and some adorable new pics of Prince William for his big day show just how much fun he and his family have together. Kate Middleton's photos of Prince William for his 38th birthday feature candid moments with the couple's three children. Check out the wholesome Instagram tribute to the Duke of Cambridge.

The couple shared family photos taken by Middleton in celebration of Prince William's birthday, which falls on Father's Day, June 21. One photo, taken earlier this June, features William sitting on a swinging bench with their three kids, along with the caption: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow."

The couple also shared two photos of William playing on the grass with George, Charlotte, and Louis. The royal account showed appreciation for fans on the special day with the caption: "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today!"

Since Prince William's birthday also happened to be Father's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave a shoutout to their dads as well. Another Instagram post featured a photo taken by Middleton of William with his father, Prince Charles of Wales, in December 2019. The second picture is a throwback photo of Kate with her dad, Michael Middleton.

William and Kate recently thanked volunteers on a Zoom call from their country home amid the coronavirus pandemic. They video-chatted with two U.K. organizations, Conscious Youth and Machynlleth Community Corona Response (MCCR), which rely on volunteers. The couple spoke to Conscious Youth about their volunteer experiences and how things have changed due to the pandemic. They then hopped on a call with MCCR to show their appreciation for their work during the pandemic, with Kate saying, "One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone’s got something to give back.”

Recently, William and Kate revealed on Instagram that they had brought along their kids on a visit to Sandringham Estate in April, where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners. The post features a photo of William carrying an umbrella over Charlotte and George for a heartwarming family affair.

Clearly, the royal family has a lot to celebrate with Prince William's birthday and Father's Day falling on the same day, and the new family photos are definitely an adorable gift for everyone.