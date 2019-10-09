I've said it before, and I'll say it again: If a classy, polished style icon is what you seek, Kate Middleton is your girl. The Duchess of Cambridge always lookes put-together and fashion-forward, and Kate Middleton's olive green culottes are officially at the top of my list when it comes to autumn ensembles to copy. My fave royal looks fab year-round, but fall fashion is really her sweet spot, and her latest look worn to the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at London's Natural History Museum features the most perfect fall color palette an outfit could possibly have.

Like I said, Middleton always looks great, but when she stepped out this week in fall fashion's finest, I did a double-take. The duchess ditched her usual skirt and went for a fun pair of flowy culottes, and while she often opts for bright shades likes red or blue, she chose an earthy olive green hue to ground her look in fall tones. Then, she went on to really wow by pairing the green with a burgundy sweater and matching accessories, instead of playing it safe with neutral black or brown.

Is this not the perfect fall outfit? Spoiler alert, it is:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I would've never thought to pair burgundy and olive green together, but on Middleton, the mix looks so right. She paired her culottes and scallop-edged sweater with a pair of burgundy Todds heels and a matching Chanel top-handle bag, the latter of which she's worn a few times before.

As far as jewelry, Middleton accessorized with some glitzy mid-size hoops to draw the eye to her glowy skin and always-perfect blowout:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, the star of the show was her pants, by UK fashion brand Jigsaw:

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI, Meghan Markle included some Jigsaw pieces in her recent charity capsule collection, so the brand is certainly a royal favorite. Jigsaw's U.S. website is currently down, so Americans can't snag Middleton's exact pants at the moment, but culottes are pretty much everywhere this season, and finding a great pair isn't difficult. That said, height will drastically affect how your culottes fit, as most styles tend to be cropped, so if you don't love the first pair you find, don't be afraid to try a few more until you come across a silhouette that really works for you.

Not to play favorites, but ASOS is my go-to for culottes right now, and the pleated front on the ASOS Design Textured Culotte with Button Details ($40, asos.com) feels Middleton-approved:

For a flowy green pair that hits a bit shorter than Middleton's, the ASOS Design Curve Tailored Clean Culottes ($40, asos.com) are a great pick:

With one outfit, Middleton has solidified two soon-to-be-trending fall fashion "do's": wide-legged culottes and olive-and-burgundy color palettes. I love both, especially when worn together, but as I've said countless times, I'm a fan of pretty much everything the duchess puts on. She can pull off any look! And while I'm definitely one to rock a casual outfit on the daily, Middleton is always my go-to source of inspo when I want to look more polished and refined without playing it too safe. That said, catch me rocking olive green culottes all fall long!