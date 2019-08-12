Kate Middleton's Go-To White Superga Sneakers Are On Amazon For Super Cheap RN

If you're someone who is constantly looking to the Duchess of Cambridge for style inspiration, then you'll be happy to hear that Kate Middleton's go-to white Superga sneakers are on Amazon for super cheap right now. That's right, the Superga 2750 Cotu Sneakers that she was spotted wearing to the King Cup's regatta this past weekend are on Amazon right now for just $35.97.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the inaugural King's Cup regatta, a charity sailing competition which took place in the Isle of Wight. And Middleton did so in a laid-back, affordable style. The Duchess chose to wear her favorite Superga sneakers with a pair of high-waisted navy blue trousers and a multi-colored striped peplum top.

Middleton has been spotted wearing her favorite white sneaks quite a few times before, but this is the first time that the shoes are on sale for such an amazing price. The shoes typically retail for around $65, so this means that if you hurry to Amazon to cop the white kicks, then you'll be able to get them for about half of the original retail price.

As mentioned, Middleton has been seen rocking the kicks a number of times before, and by the looks of it, the ones that she prefers are the "Total Aluminum" shade of white, which includes a round-toe, white laces, and white sole. Before the King's Cup regatta, Middleton was last seen rocking the shoe at the opening of the Chelsea Flower Show, where she paired the shoes with a white button-down blouse, khaki culottes, and a brown leather belt.

However, if you love the style of Middleton's go-to casual sneaker, but prefer a pop of color, then the Superga 2750 Cotu has 25 other hues that you can choose from. The other colors available include shades like "Maroon Red," a bright red with a white sole, "Total Rose Mahogany," a dusty rose shoe and sole, and "Navy," a navy blue shoe and white sole.

These crisp sneakers can be worn to tie together a number of different outfits, for a number of occasions. They can be paired with an otherwise casual outfit, think: leggings, t-shirt, and jean jacket when running errands. Or, they can be worn to dress down your favorite sun dress on a warm summer day spent at brunch with friends. Basically, they're the perfect casual sneaker that prove to be chic, yet durable. And after all, if they're good enough for the Duchess of Cambridge, then they're good enough for me, and pretty much everyone else.

So, if you've always wanted to dress like Middleton but can't exactly front the cost of her floor-length Alexander McQueen gowns (same), then now is the time to head over to Amazon as soon as possible so you can cop the Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker while they are on sale for half of the retail price, and before they sell out. Save money and dress like a Duchess? Sounds like a win-win to me.