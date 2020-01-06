Kate Middleton Wearing A Fedora Is The Only Thing I Ever Want To See

I am committed to being a Kate Middleton stan no matter what she throws my way, but even I have to admit I was NOT factoring in fedoras. She has the ability to wear any of a myriad of beautiful hats and fascinators, not to mention a few glitzy tiaras, and yet Kate Middleton wore a fedora to ring in her 38th birthday. Do I like fedoras? No, ma'am, I do not. Do I like Middleton's fedora? Surprisingly, I kinda sorta do.

After a weekend spent celebrating her birthday with friends, Princess Kate, Prince William, and all their pals accompanied the queen to church, and Middleton decided to accessorize with a royal blue fedora, complete with a feathered band. I know, I know, it doesn't sound promising, but believe me, she looked amazing. When I hear the word "fedora," my brain immediately flashes back to my cousin's seedy college ex-boyfriend, who couldn't complete his frat star fit without a cringe-worthy fedora to seal the deal. Meanwhile, Middleton has managed to make me rethink the accessory I once condemned as the epitome of all Fashion Don'ts — there is truly nothing this woman can't pull off!

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm sorry, but she looks incredible? In a blue fedora? These are words I never thought I'd type. Believe me, I know the royals love a good statement hat, but a blue fedora is a true wild card, even for this bunch. I have to know if the queen commented on it while en route to church.

If you're hoping to cop the hat for yourself, the Hicks & Brown piece has promptly sold out, no doubt due in part to Middleton's appearance. Fingers crossed for a restock, because if I try any fedora in 2020, it's got to be this one. Middleton paired the statement topper with a patterned Roksanda coat, black boots, and a black quilted clutch.

You heard it here first, people. Fedoras just might become 2020's biggest accessory trend! If there's anyone powerful and stylish enough to make it happen, it's the Duchess of Cambridge, and if a fedora is good enough for her birthday celebration, then it's good enough for me, too.