Karlie Kloss' Leg Workout Is So Simple, You Can Literally Try It Anywhere

Pretty much everything that Karlie Kloss does seems effortless and ethereal, so naturally, I want to know all of her secrets. But since I'm pretty sure Karlie and I won't be BFFs any time soon (no, I don't want to talk about it), I'll have to settle for trying out her not-so-secret workout moves instead to make me feel ~connected~ to the supermodel. Karlie Kloss' leg workout, in particular, is surprisingly simple. For real, if you're as obsessed with the celeb as I am, rest assured, you can try this workout basically anywhere, at any time.

And honestly, even if you're not that obsessed with the supermodel, Karlie Kloss' leg workout brings new meaning to "leg day," which is usually the most dreaded day in any person's workout routine. Kloss' moves don't include a single squat or deadlift; her leg workout is all about lengthening and strengthening the lower body in subtle, yet challenging ways.

Kloss' trainer Anna Kaiser, creator of the AKT fitness program, revealed the model's go-to leg workouts in a recent interview with Health, and trust me when I say they're ridiculously straightforward, even for beginners. According to the outlet, Kloss relies on just two moves for strong legs, good posture, and a stable core: lateral lunges and toe lifts.

So let's break down what these two moves are exactly, and why they're great for your leg workout routine. Lyuda Bouzinova, an ACE-certified fitness nutrition specialist, personal trainer, and co-founder of Mission Lean, tells Elite Daily over email that lateral lunges are a great workout for people of all fitness levels. These side-to-side moves, she explains, really work your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and inner thigh muscles. And even if you're already used to doing standard lunges in your workout routine, Bouzinova says it's important to add the side-to-side motions into the mix as well, because they help you focus on those lower-body muscles you might have missed during front-to-back lunges. "[Side lunges make your legs] capable of deftly moving in non-linear directions, which is functional and important for a healthy body overall," the trainer tells Elite Daily.

According to Charlee Atkins, CSCS, a Master SoulCycle instructor and founder of Le Sweat, lateral lunges are especially great for anyone who does a lot of running or cycling (or both), as the movement can help to counter all the front-to-back, quad-dominant exercise that most cardio sessions call for, not to mention open up the inner thigh muscles.

To try Kloss' lateral lunges yourself, here's how to do it: According to Bouzinova, start with your legs hip-width apart, then step out with your right leg to the right, bending your right knee as you do so while keeping the left leg straight. "Try to go as low as possible with your seat without allowing your knee to go past your toes," she explains. "Return to the starting position and [repeat] on the other side." And if you're looking to amp up the intensity of this workout, Atkins tells Elite Daily, go ahead and hold some free weights while you do your lateral lunges.

As for Kloss' toe lifts workout (which, BTW, feel like absolute heaven if you wear heels all the time), Atkins says this exercise is amazing for both ankle and calf support. "The calves are involved with every type of movement: running, walking, cycling, and jumping," she tells Elite Daily. So basically, the calf muscle is kind of like the secret powerhouse of your entire leg, helping you get from Point A to Point B every single day, without you even realizing how important its role is. And if you want to show these muscles some love for all of their hard work, Kloss' toe lifts are where it's at.

Here's how to do the workout: Lean your back against a wall and slide down as if you're about to sit in a chair. Hold yourself here and then, Bouzinova explains, alternate lifting your heels and toes. "The wall sit component is an isometric hold on your hamstrings, glutes, quads, calves, and adductors (much like the lateral lunge)," the trainer says. "This type of exercise burns the longer you hold it — and if your legs start shaking, then you know it’s working!"

Kloss may have an effortless, graceful vibe to her personality, but her leg workout is a totally different story. And you know what? I'm definitely here for it.