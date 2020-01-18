Karlie Kloss is clearing the air about her political leanings heading into the 2020 presidential election. Just a few weeks ago, the Project Runway inspired some of the first memes of the decade when she responded to a shady comment about her in-laws, the Kushners. Now, she's opening up about the incident, and Karlie Kloss' comment about voting in 2020 gives a good idea which way she'll be casting her ballot come November.

Back on Jan. 2, Kloss — who is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump advisor Jared Kushner — was memorably left speechless after Project Runway contestant Tyler Neasloney made a jab at her extended family during a critique of his design. Neasloney, who had been tasked with creating a look for Kloss for a Council of Fashion Designers of America event in Paris using only recycled clothing from a Goodwill store, had a sharp comeback after a fellow judge said that he could not see "Karlie wearing [Neasloney's design] anywhere, honestly."

Neasloney retorted, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"

After a pause, a visibly shocked Kloss responded, "I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge."

Now that a few weeks have passed since the incident, the model came clean about her political affiliations while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 16.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

"I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," she told the host during the interview, then confirming that she tended to lean left on the political spectrum. "I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020."

Despite the public scrutiny that's come with being married to Kushner due to his brother's close association to the White House, Kloss emphasized that she didn't regret tying the knot almost eight years ago.

"It was 2012, it was a different world," she added. "And my man and I have been through a lot together and I'm so proud that he's my partner. It's not been easy, but it's worth it. And I would make that same decision a million times again."

The former Victoria's Secret angel then ended her interview on a more lighthearted note by serving up some shade right back to Neasloney.

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

"Listen, I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade," she told Cohen. "But, honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was. That's why he went home. And no, I would not wear that dress to any dinner."

Neasloney has yet to publicly respond to Kloss' statement, but it definitely sounds like the model's latest interview leaves no questions about she stands when it comes to her politics and how she'll be voting come Election Day.