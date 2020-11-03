Kanye West has never been afraid to voice his opinions. After announcing his plans to run for president against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in mid-2020, West went somewhat politically quiet for a few months. That all changed on Election Day. Kanye West's tweet about voting for himself in the 2020 election has people pissed for more reason than one.

It all began on July 4 when West announced his plan to make a run for the White House, tweeting: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

Weeks later, however, he seemed to backtrack on his statement, sharing in a since-deleted tweet on July 22 that he was going to save his campaign for the 2024 election. "#2020VISION or maybe ‘24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???" he wrote.

While West continued to waffle on his presidential plans, tweeting and deleting a lot of things over the next few months, it seemed he had given up hope on his dreams to become president in 2020 by October. But when Tuesday, Nov. 3, rolled around, West took to Twitter once again to reveal that he was, in fact, going to write in his own name on the ballot.

"God is so good," he wrote, adding a smiley face emoji. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

Many Twitter users shook their heads at the fact West would waste his vote during this extremely important election, but others didn't seem to be phased by 'Ye's tweet. One thing a lot of people did agree on, though, was how wild, considering how politically outspoken West is, that he is 43, and just now voting for the first time ever.

Even if you don't like who West is supporting in the presidential election this year, at least he's finally exercising his right to vote.