On Tuesday, June 30, Kanye West and Travis Scott dropped their surprise collaboration "Wash Us In The Blood." The duo only gave fans hours to prepare for the song's release, so when it finally arrived, fans immediately tuned in to see what it was all about. Kanye West and Travis Scott's "Wash Us In The Blood" lyrics address so many serious topics, like criticism they face from fans and the media.

Fans have been anticipating the song's release ever since West teased the track in an April 16 interview with GQ. At the time, he shared a snippet of its lyrics, which revealed it would be another worship song. His previous album, Jesus Is King, had Gospel tracks inspired by his Christian beliefs, so fans predicted the new song would follow a similar theme. To their surprise, "Wash Us In The Blood" tackled a variety of different topics, like West addressing his biggest critics head on.

In one part of the song, West seemed to reference his controversial "slavery" comments from 2018 when he said it "sounds like a choice."

"Wash us in the blood (Ooh)/ Whole life bein' thugs (Hah)/ No choice, sellin' drugs (Huh)/ Southside, what it does? (God)/ Rain down on us (Ah)/ Genocide what it does/ Slavery what it does (Ooh)," West raps on the track.

Towards the end of the song, West also talks about how people may want him to be different, but he's not backing down from who he is.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"And they tryna control Ye (Huh)/ They want me to calm down (Ooh)/ They don't want me to Kanye/ They don't want Kanye to be Kanye/ They wanna sign a fake Kanye/ They tryna sign a calm Ye," he says.

He then specifically addresses the media: "They wanna edit the interviews (We)/ They wanna take it to interludes (me)/ Cut a whole sentence to interlude (Together)/ You know that it's fake if it's in the news (Ooh)."

Listen to the song below.

Overall, West and Scott pray for themselves and the world in their new song. Check out its lyrics.

Intro

A roaring lion, walketh about, seekin' whom he may devour

(Ronny J, please turn me up)

Verse 1: Kanye West

Take some, rain, nonstop, rain don't want war

Rain come, rain come

Come shine, come rain, come up

Southside, let it bang

Outside, let it rain

Rain down on a pain

Rain down on the slain

Rain down for my mom (Ayy)

Rain down on the farm (Ah)

Shower us with your love (Ah)

Wash us in the blood (Ayy)

Drop this for the thugs (Ah)

Know I grew up in the mud (Ah)

The top is not enough

Wash us in the blood (Ah)

Bridge

Is there anybody here? Huh

Is there anybody here? Ooh

That can save no matter how much you player-hate, hahaha

It was the blood that, ooh

It was the blood that, God

It was the blood that cleansed me, ha

It was the, ooh

Pre-Chorus: Kanye West

Shower down on us (Ah)

Wash us in the blood (Huh)

Wash us in the blood (Ooh)

Whole life bein' thugs (Hah)

No choice, sellin' drugs (Huh)

Southside, what it does? (God)

Rain down on us (Ah)

Genocide what it does

Slavery what it does (Ooh)

Rain down on us (Ah)

Whole life sellin' drugs (Huh)

Chorus: Kanye West

Wash us in the blood (Ooh)

Wash us in Your blood (Ah)

Wash us in the blood (And as we live in this evil and crooked and [?] world)

Wash us in the blood

Wash us in the blood

Bridge: Kanye West & Travis Scott

Holy Spirit, come down (Come take)

Holy Spirit, come down (Come down)

Holy Spirit, help now (Way down)

Holy Spirit, help now (Uh, uh)

Holy Spirit, come down (Spirit)

Holy Spirit, come down (Ayy)

Holy Spirit, help now (Come down)

Holy Spirit, help now (Yeah)

Verse 2: Kanye West & Travis Scott

Wash us in the blood (Blood)

Whole life bein' thugs (Hah)

No choice, sellin' drugs (Ooh)

Genocide what it does (Ah)

Mass incarc' what it does (Huh)

Cost a cause what it does (Ooh)

'Nother life bein' lost (Woah)

Let it off, set it off

Execution, thirty states (That's right)

Thirty states still execute (Ah)

Thou shall not kill, I shall not spill, Nextels at the rendezvous (Ooh)

We dodgin' time in the federal (Get 'em)

Squad box you in like a sectional

We walk through the glass and the residue (Ooh)

Now look what we headed to (Ah)

Chorus: Kanye West

Rain down on us (Huh)

Rain down on us (Ooh)

Wash us in the blood (Hah)

Wash us in the blood (Huh)

Holy Spirit, come down (Ooh)

Holy Spirit, come down (Hah)

Verse 3: Kanye West

And they tryna control Ye (Huh)

They want me to calm down (Ooh)

They don't want me to Kanye

They don't want Kanye to be Kanye

They wanna sign a fake Kanye

They tryna sign a calm Ye

That's right I call him Calm-Ye

But don't take me the wrong way (God)

But don't take me the wrong way (Hah)

'Cause God took me a long way

They wanna edit the interviews (We)

They wanna take it to interludes (me)

Cut a whole sentence to interlude (Together)

You know that it's fake if it's in the news (Ooh)

So I let it fly when I'm in the booth (Ah)

The devil a liar and I been the truth

Livin' 'cause nobody livin'

And nobody gettin' it, doin' it different (Ah)

Chorus: Kanye West

Rain down on us (Huh)

Holy Spirit, come down (Ooh)

Holy Spirit, come down (Ah)

We need You now

Wash us in the blood (Ooh)

Whole life bein' thugs (Ah)

No choice, sellin' drugs (God)

Genocide what it does

Slavery what it does

"Wash Us In The Blood" will be featured on West's upcoming album God's Country.