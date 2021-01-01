After a painful year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans are breathing a sigh of relief as 2020 finally comes to an end. Although countless families have endured immeasurable hardship and loss within the past few months alone, there's still hope for a better future in 2021. In her 2021 New Year's tweet, Kamala Harris highlighted how this painful past year showed just how strong and resilient the American people are — even in the face of adversity.

"There’s no denying that 2020 has been a difficult year. From a global pandemic, to reckoning with racial injustice, to the devastating wildfires and hurricanes, there has been so much grief, struggle, and pain. But we’ve also seen America at its best," the future VP stated, remembering the setbacks the country endured last year.

She then called attention to the kindness, generosity, and strength many Americans displayed throughout these times of hardship. "We’ve seen Americans buying groceries for their elderly next door neighbor. We’ve seen our nation’s courageous nurses and doctors taking on extra shifts at the hospital to help save lives. And we’ve seen the resilience of the American people," Harris wrote.

As of Jan. 1, over 346,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, per The New York Times, with new fatality records arising almost daily. To minimize the spread during and after the holidays, the public health authority has advised Americans to refrain from taking trips and holding gatherings outside their immediate households. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also warns against attending large indoor gatherings without masks or social distancing, as these events carry a significantly higher risk for transmitting the virus.

As for Harris herself, she's scaling down her annual holiday traditions, and heading into the new year with a sense of hope. "As we look ahead to 2021, I am filled with optimism that we can accomplish the good, hard, necessary work to confront the challenges we face and turn a new chapter in our nation’s history," she stated. "Wishing you and your loved ones a happy and healthy New Year," she added. Hopefully by next year, everyone's holiday celebrations can feel little more festive.