The Big Bang Theory is going out this year with a big bang. The show is in its 12th season, and it's still CBS' number one comedy. (Though, to be fair, Young Sheldon is coming up strong behind it.) With the series winding down now that actor Jim Parsons decided not to continue, the cast is hitting the Golden Globes red carpet hard, since this is one of the last times they'll be there for the show. But while fans have watched the cast grow and change, no one was prepared for Kaley Cuoco at the 2019 Golden Globes to arrive looking like she was there to celebrate the last season of Friends.

Not that Cuoco is there because The Big Bang Theory is nominated or anything. This is not the type of show that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association regularly honors. But the high profile conclusion, as well as the actress' household name status meant she was brought around to present this year.

Her style was excellent, with a two-tone dress she happily showed off to Ryan Seacrest, especially her pockets. She was so happy about them she talked about the pockets and not who designed the gown. (All dresses should have pockets. End of list.)

Her hair was done back in and half-up style that looked as casual as her pocket-having gown. But it also made her look like another starlet who always kept it casual on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking at Cuoco's hairstyle and makeup it's hard not to notice she looks just like Jennifer Aniston from Friends. Fans on Twitter were quick to notice too.

You laugh, but I was half-watching the TV out of the corner of my eye and did a triple take when I checked to see who Ryan was talking to. Here's a blonde talking about the end of her high rated comedy and the need to move on with her career and how she can't wait to see what's coming next, and suddenly, I'm not sure if I'm watching the Golden Globes in 2018 or 2003. If Brad Pitt were standing next to her, he would not have looked out of place.

Cuoco could do worse than to model her career on Aniston's after leaving TV and The Big Bang Theory. Though Aniston never reached A-List status on the silver screen the way she did on television, she has steadily worked on quirky indie films and built up credibility in the acting world doing something completely different than Friends. (It helped that her residuals from the show mean she doesn't have to worry about how much a role pays.)

Aniston's latest film, Netflix's Dumplin, has been getting great reviews, and even some awards love this year. If Cuoco were looking to follow in her shoes, she'd do very well for herself.

And face it, Brad Pitt is a free man again. Perhaps Cuoco is hoping to snag his attention and become the third Mrs. Pitt? Actually, maybe she should skip that part.