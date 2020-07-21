I know I'm not the boss of you, but I highly recommend having a box of tissues ready on standby because Kacey Musgraves’ first Instagram since announcing her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly is a tear-jerker. On July 20, Musgraves took to Instagram to share her first post since announcing their split: A beautiful picture of herself sitting in bed wistfully looking behind her with her arms wrapped around her legs. As if the picture wasn't already beautiful enough as is, the image had been edited by mega talented visual artist Sara Shakeel to feature gorgeous glittery accents, including but not limited to sparkly butterfly wings on her back and glittery tears streaming down her face.

Musgraves gave a shoutout to the tears, in particular, in the caption by writing, "🕊🤍 if only tears were actually glittery.." The caption was presumably a nod to the heartbreak she's likely been facing since splitting from her husband of three years.

I told you it was a tear-jerker. But don't worry. Things do take a turn for the sweet. In the comments section, Musgraves' ex Kelly showed his support by leaving an orange heart emoji followed by a flexing arm emoji: "🧡💪." And is that not just the perfect sequence of emojis to receive during a tough emotional time? A heart for love and a flexed arm for strength. All you need.

This isn't the first time the exes have shown their support for each other on social media. On July 17 Kelly posted a couple of videos teasing a new song of his. "Such an exquisite song," Musgraves commented. "Quite possibly my favorite. ♥️"

And Kelly responded! "U convinced me to put it on the record don't forget," he wrote before adding what I'm now realizing is his signature orange heart emoji. Daw.

As if that wasn't cute enough, Musgraves took to Twitter the following day to post the full song alongside the caption "this song, y’all." Kelly responded, "u convinced me to."

Daww.

Kelly and Musgraves announced their split on July 3. “These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” they wrote in their joint statement, per People. “We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

"We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work,” they continued, per People. “Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I know most celeb statements swear they're going to stay friends, even if they don't, but I have to say I actually believe these two.