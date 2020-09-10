Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicatedseries, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity "feuds" that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause appeared to be madly in love from the moment they started dating in 2013. After they got married in October 2017, their photos on Instagram showed a doting husband and an equally-as-infatuated wife. The pair was never shy to gush about each other in interviews. But that all came to a drastic halt in November 2019, when it was announced they called it quits on their marriage. Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's social media exchanges (that still exist on their pages, at least) show they had completely different ways of coping.

On Nov. 22, 2019, People confirmed Hartley filed divorce papers in Los Angeles, listing July 2019 as their separation date. The couple had attended several events leading up to that point, the last being The Hollywood Reporter's Pre-Golden Globes party on Nov. 14 just a week before, so to say fans were caught off guard is an understatement.

No one knows exactly what went wrong between the seemingly perfect couple, but some of the drama unfolded on Season 3 of Selling Sunset. Stause recounted her side of the story on the show, claiming the divorce completely blindsided her. That could be why, when it comes to her social media, Stause seems to be holding onto some of the memories she shared with Hartley, while his Instagram has barely a pic of the real estate mogul left.

Dec. 31, 2013: Before Fame

Stause's first photo with Hartley on her IG came right around the time they started dating. Even though Stause and Hartley met two years prior while she was acting on All My Children with Hartley's ex-wife, Lindsay Hartley, they started dating in 2013 after linking up through a mutual friend at a concert. By the end of that year, they were flaunting their love on the 'Gram.

Aug. 13, 2017: A Couple of Goofballs

Hartley hilariously photobombed Stause's post-bachelorette party photo with her friends, etching their, at one time, fun-loving relationship into cyber history.

April 10, 2019: Honoring Her Past

Hartley didn't seem to mind when his interview on The View turned the focus to Stause, who was seated in the audience. When host Meghan McCain brought up Stause overcoming homelessness and school bullying, which was documented on Selling Sunset, Hartley was quick to praise his wife's vulnerability, calling her "a light." Stause appreciated the support, as she shared the moment on Instagram and hasn't taken it down.

June 23, 2019: Their Last Family Vacation

Shortly before their separation, Stause and Hartley enjoyed a trip to Maui with Hartley's daughter, Isabella, from his previous marriage to Lindsay Hartley. Stause said the experience was "truly heaven on earth." She re-posted the photo from Hartley's page that's since been deleted.

Nov. 14, 2019: Good Times Weren't Far Behind

Hartley and Stause enjoyed a night out together at The Hollywood Reporter and Moet Chandon's Golden Globe party. Nobody could have guessed they were having marriage issues from the photos. In a pic posted to her IG, Stause said she had an "amazing time," and both she and Hartley were all smiles in the snap.

Eight days later, news Hartley filed for divorce hit the internet.

May 13, 2018: A Proud Daughter-In-Law

While Stause is holding on to some sweet memories from their past, Hartley wiped his page of nearly every trace of his ex. Still, some remnants of their relationship remain. When Hartley shared a sweet video in honor of his mom for Mother's Day, Stause couldn't help but gush, "Mother In Law Jackpot!" in the comments section.

Dec. 31, 2018: His Only Photo Memories

Hartley posted his "best nine" photos of 2018 as he rang in the new year. Included in the collage was a selfie with Stause and a picture from their wedding day. These are the only two remaining photos of Stause on Hartley's IG page.

Jan. 15, 2019: Proud But Alone

During their time together, Stause often shared sweet comments underneath promos Hartley shared of his work. While Hartley was promoting a new episode of This Is Us in January 2019, Stause shared that she couldn't wait to watch, but noted that her "watching partner," aka Hartley, "is obviously busy."

While Stause has deleted some of her social media posts with Hartley, clearly she wasn't ready to erase them all just yet. Meanwhile, it seems Hartley needed a clean break. To each their own.