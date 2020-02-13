You might want to crack a window open before reading Justin Bieber's quote about sex with Hailey Baldwin, because it is majorly steamy. During an "intimate" Feb. 11 performance at London's Indigo at The O2, E! News reports Bieber got pretty dang honest about his sex life with Baldwin. When a fan in the crowd asked Bieber what he does "on a regular day," he didn't hold back.

"It just depends who I'm with," he explained. "When I'm with my wife, we like to... You guys can guess what we do." Are you blushing? I'm blushing. Bieber added: "It's gets pretty crazy... that's pretty much all we do."

He was only exaggerating slightly. Bieber noted that they also watch movies together, though they don't seem to do much watching, if you catch my drift. "We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling," he said.

This isn't the first time Bieber has alluded to his apparently amazing bedroom time with his wife. During an appearance on a Jan. 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bieber told DeGeneres that his new hit song "Yummy" is about his "sex life" with Baldwin. To be clear, this is a song with lyrics like, "Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah" and "In the morning or late/Say the word, on my way." So, um, yeah. There's no way to misunderstand what he's singing about.

The couple seems to have some out-of-this-world sexual chemistry, but don't mistake that for a lack of real, in-depth love for each other. In a Feb. 12 episode of his YouTube docuseries, Seasons, Bieber recalled how he proposed to his now-wife.

"She just walked down the stairs... and I was just there with the ring," he shared. "And I was shaking and I was just like, 'I've loved you for so long and I just can't see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?'"

Here's to a lifetime of "crazy" sex together as husband and wife.